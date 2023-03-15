Who is Keenan Cooks? Meet the Dance 100 contestant from Boston

Dance 100, Netflix’s latest dance competition, will feature dancers and choreographers like never before. In the upcoming series, the contestants aren’t looking to be the next best dancer; they’re looking to be the next best choreographer and win $100,000 in the process.

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming dance show is Keenan Cooks from Boston. Keenan is an up-and-coming choreographer who has previously choreographed several commercials, including a BET and a GAP commercial.

Tune in on Friday, March 17, at 3:01 am ET to watch the season premiere of Dance 100.

Dance 100 contestant Keenan Cooks was a “movement coach” for one episode of Blindspot

Keenan Cooks is one of the eight contestants set to compete in Netflix’s Dance 100. Working under pressure isn’t a foreign concept for the upcoming Dance 100 contestant, as he’s previously been credited with working with numerous artists, including Cardi B, JLo, Kelly Rowland, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Lizza Halsey, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, and BTS, according to his Instagram bio.

According to the dancer’s website, he has previously choreographed commercials for BET and GAP, and was a “movement coach” for an episode of Blindspot season 2.

The website further states:

"Keenan was Cardi B’s first choreograph. During his time with Cardi, he choreographer her first tour “The Underestimated Tour”. He also choreographed her first two award show performances on the MTV VMA’s, and the BET Awards Aftershow."

The website also states:

"Keenan has also choreographed for David Guetta, J Balvin, Bebe Rexha, Meek Mill, and Yo Gotti. He’s also been the assistant choreographer on projects for Kelly Rowland and Lizzo. His choreography can be seen on Lizzo’s made in America Performance, as well as her Performance on Saturday Night Live. Keenan has just begun his career in Choreography."

The upcoming Dance 100 contestant was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He began dancing at the age of 14 and moved to New York City in 2008 to pursue his career as a dancer. His career has taken him places, and he has taught in numerous countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Peru, Spain, Germany, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Switzerland, Israel, Canada, and South Africa.

The show's cast member is a faculty member at New York City’s Studio Broadway Dance Center and a guest faculty member at Movement Lifestyle and Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.

As a teacher, his classes focus on “enhancing performance quality,” and in each class he pushes his students to not only be vulnerable but to find ways in which they can relate movement and music with everyday situations.

His Broadway Dancer Center bio reads:

"Class will start with a warm-up that includes cardio, as well as basic Hip-Hop grooves that can be found throughout Keenan’s choreography. While learning the choreography in class, you will be pushed to incorporate individuality, acting, precision, and musicality. Keenan’s classes are HIGH ENERGY so be ready to sweat."

Others to join in on the Netflix show include Rudy Garcia, Brandi Chun, Rex Kline, Akira Armstrong, Celine Edmondson, Max Pham, and Janick Arseneau.

Netflix’s press release reads about the show:

"There can be 100 dancers in a room … but it’ll take every last one of them to decide who’ll be the next superstar choreographer. Every move matters in the competition series Dance 100, launching on March 17."

Tune in on Friday, March 17 to watch the season premiere of Dance 100 on Netflix.

