Who is Kelly Rian Sanson? Written in the Stars contestant is an actress

Written in the Stars, a brand new reality TV experiment is all set to premiere on Sunday, November 27, on Discovery+.

The show will document host Clara Amfo, who is a BAFTA award-winning broadcaster, DJ and podcaster, playing the role of a cupid along with three astrologers to help match 12 hopeful singles find love.

Kelly Rian Sanson will be among the cast members looking to find a partner on the reality dating series. An actress-model, she has been known to portray known roles in several films. The star is trying to make her name in the cinematographic world by pursuing a career in television, cinema and modeling, which she regularly shares with her followers on social media.

The official synopis of Written in the Stars reads:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

More on Written in the Stars cast member Kelly Rian Sanson's acting and modeling career

Kelly was born in London, England, and rose to fame with her appearance as Dr. Rowe in The Area 51 Incident and as Guinevere on Dragon Fury 2 in 2022. She also appeared in the 2022 film Nutcracker Massacre, playing the role of Lindsey and Demonic Christmas Tree as Becky.

The actress is also known for many other acting projects. Although she only started this year, Kelly already has many projects under her belt. Check them out below.

Bloody Mary Returns as Mel Ramsay The Return of the Salem Witch as Kim She Said as Waitress The Cult of Humpty Dumpty as Lisa Jack Frost as Soph

The Written in the Stars contestant is also set to play the role of Mya in Darker Shades of Summer, Mia in Snake Hotel, and Corin in Mega Lightning in the coming year.

The Written In The Stars contestant is also a versatile dancer and specializes in numerous styles, including Ballet, Contemporary, Disco, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Tap, among several others. Bass is one of the musical instruments she specializes in. Her well-versed profile is a stepping stone to the potential of her becoming a big star.

Aside from acting and dancing, the Written in the Stars cast member has additionally established herself to be a successful model. She has walked the ramp at a number of fashion shows, including Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Show. The model has also appeared in many sports brands and elite organizations like Vogue, Elle, Saint Laurent, and many others.

Kelly has over 26K followers on Instagram and is very active on her social media updates. The actress regularly posts on her page and gives updates on her projects, modeling ventures, hangout spots, and spending time with friends and family.

is coming to What if the answer to true love is written in the stars? #WrittenintheStars is coming to #discoveryplus on November 27. What if the answer to true love is written in the stars? ✨#WrittenintheStars is coming to #discoveryplus on November 27. https://t.co/tVXaeM3zpn

Written in the Stars will feature three astrologers Colin Bedell, Michele Knight, and Francesca Oddie who will help the 12 cast members couple up and find the love of their lives using astrology. Each sign is represented by an individual in the house. While every one of them has a compatible match on the show, it is up to the singles to find them.

Don't forget to catch Written in the Stars this Sunday, November 27, only on Discovey+.

