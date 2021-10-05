Who is Kelsy Reynolds on 'Tough as Nails'? Crop duster has A+ in aerial spray license exam

The third season of Tough as Nails is on the way and fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about the new contestants. One of the toughest competitors is Kelsy Reynolds, who is an owner-operator of a helicopter crop dusting business.

Although it looks like a cool job, flying a helicopter low and fast over terrain can be quite dangerous. And that is exactly what Reynolds does every day. While explaining what a typical day is like for her, she said:

“During spray season, I work from sun up to sun down, fill the helicopter with oil and fuel in morning and then make sure my maps and chemicals are set to have a productive day of helping farmers get their fields sprayed in a timely matter. Sitting in a helicopter for long days is worth it at the end of spray season!”

Her experience and skills are indeed praiseworthy and it would be interesting to see how she uses her professional skills on Tough as Nails.

Reynolds has an A+ in aerial spray license exam

In Reynolds’ bio on the network’s site, she described herself as a positive, energetic and fun person. The Tough as Nails contestant states that getting an A+ in her aerial spray license exam was a true sign from God that made her believe that she is on the right path.

Reynolds looks petite, but Tough as Nails host Phil Keoghan thinks people might be making a big mistake if they underestimate her for that, asserting that she is a lot tougher than she looks.

Addressing her looks, the 30-year-old crop duster said:

“I am competing for myself and all small females out there who think they are not mighty enough! You are all mighty!!”

All about Tough as Nails Season 3

Reynolds will be competing with 11 other tough and hard-working contestants, including Elizabeth Rillera, Kalimba Edwards, Lia Mort, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Christine Connors, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker, Mike Shaffer, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, Jerome Kupuka’a and Sarah Ham.

Their agility, physical endurance and mental strength will be tested through various challenging tasks. As the contestants get eliminated, they will be given an opportunity to stay in the game and participate in team competitions to win additional prizes. The winner of Tough as Nails will receive a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

The premiere of Tough as Nails Season 3 will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT on CBS. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Prem Deshpande