Who are Ken and Anita Corsini? 5 things to know about 'Flipping Showdown' experts

Flipping Showdown is a new show on HGTV led by power couple Ken and Anita Corsini. They rose to fame from the network’s series, Flip or Flop Atlanta.

Apart from being TV personalities, the husband and wife duo own Red Barn Homes, LLC, a top-rated real estate business in Atlanta. Since the company was established in 2005, Ken and Anita have bought and sold over 800 houses in the city.

Flipping Showdown experts’ bio posted on their company website mentions:

“With Ken’s sharp business sense and construction knowledge, and Anita’s savvy Real Estate skills and design eye, they make a perfect team, complementing one another to transform homes every step of the way.”

Married for over 17-years, Flipping Showdown's Ken and Anita can renovate houses from simple to classy.

Five things to know about Ken and Anita

1) The Flipping Showdown hosts met in college while studying at the University of Georgia. Although they were not in the same study group, Ken’s roommate was in Anita’s group. Ken would deliberately pick up the calls when his now-wife used to call his roommate. This is how they started dating and are still going strong as life and business partners.

2) The newlyweds struggled to find their perfect home. For six months after their wedding, they lived in an exciting neighborhood apartment with an excellent stereo system and sparse furniture. Later, Ken and Anita bought their first home in Woodstock, Ga. They have been living there ever since.

3) Flipping Showdown experts have three children who might also join the family business. According to reports, their kids often tag along with their parents when Ken and Anita are at work and visit job sites.

Speaking about his eldest kid, Ken said:

“My oldest would tell you she plans to go into the family business when she gets older, fingers crossed.”

4) Prior to Red Barn, Anita was a math teacher. She graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics, pursuing being a high school math teacher. During this time, Ken was all set to start his new business.

Soon after Anita became pregnant with her first child, Ken suggested getting her real estate license and joining the business.

5) If you are with Anita, you can never run out of pens. She loves collecting them and keeps at least 10 different colored pens in her purse. Speaking about the same, Anita said:

“If you’ve known me for a long time you will know that I have always loved pens and have a bazillion of them. I guess that is the teacher in me … old habits die hard.”

All about 'Flipping Showdown'

Ken and Anita are ready to lead three teams in Flipping Showdown. The Corsinis are investing from their own pockets in the competition series. They will be giving money for renovation challenges.

The competitors have to renovate nine homes collectively and the winner will get a cash prize of $100,000 and a Red Barn franchise.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Flipping Showdown is set to premiere Wednesday, November 17 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on HGTV.

Edited by Srijan Sen