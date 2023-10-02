Who is Kevin Miles? All about the rising star now popularly known as "Jake from State Farm"

American actor Kevin Miles is best known for portraying "Jake from State Farm" in a number of well-liked advertisements for the insurance provider. Despite being relatively new to the world of acting, Miles has already established himself as one of the country's most famous personalities.

Raised in Chicago's South Side, Miles started acting in high school and continued to pursue the same after he graduated. However, he had trouble finding employment at the beginning of his career and took on odd jobs to make ends meet, as per Forbes.

Miles' big break came in 2020 when he was chosen to play Jake in the inaugural State Farm commercial. Because of the success of the advertisement, Miles immediately gained national notoriety. Since then, he has featured in numerous State Farm advertisements and has also been part of ads for Coors Light, T-Mobile, and Hyundai.

Along with his work in commercials, Kevin Miles has also made appearances in a number of films and television programs, such as NBA 2K22, Tall Girl 2, and iCarly. He will also be seen taking on the lead role in the upcoming movie, Most Guys Are Losers.

Kevin Miles' popularity as "Jake from State Farm" has soared over the years. He went from being a struggling actor to becoming one of the most well-known and recognizable faces in America.

Kevin Miles spent a couple of months sleeping in his car before he rose to fame as "Jake from State Farm"

In an interview with Forbes in 2021, Miles discussed his plans to relocate to Los Angeles following receiving his bachelor's degree in acting. Early in his career, he struggled to get steady work as an actor, and he recalled working odd jobs to make ends meet.

Miles admitted that he spent "a couple (of) months" sleeping in his car while pursuing his acting career when he appeared as a guest on the About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray in 2021. Regarding this period in his life, Miles remarked:

"I think I was the most stressed, really."

He then went on to tell the publication that after going for several auditions, he began to land commercial appearances and eventually had the chance to play Jake for the State Farm ad. Miles discussed how his circumstances have changed as a result of playing Jake from State Farm on the Dan Patrick Show in 2021, as he said:

"My schedule is definitely very packed. I think the best thing is that, when I'm approached out in public, it's all good energy, and that helps."

Kevin Miles' portrayal of "Jake from State Farm" has become incredibly popular as the TikTok account reached 1 million followers in July 2023, according to the State Farm Newsroom. The account had 1.1 million followers as of September 2023. Alyson Griffin, the company's vice president of marketing, spoke about the same in a news release and said:

"'Jake from State Farm' has been an incredible asset to connect us with Gen Z and Millennial audiences. We are so proud of all the hard work our marketing department and marketing agencies have put in to make Jake a relatable character and spread the good neighbor spirit."

The actor recently appeared in a State Farm commercial with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Apart from this, he has also partnered with other celebrities including race car driver Emelia Hartford on Instagram.

Kevin Miles sat with Travis Kelce's mom at a recent Eagles game

Donna Kelce with Taylor Swift and Kevin Miles (Images via Instagram/@cardigansfolklore and Twitter/ @jakefromstatefarm)

Donna Kelce, who has two sons playing in the NFL, attended Jason Kelce's game against the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend after Travis Kelce's game with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. While Taylor Swift sat next to Donna at the Chiefs game, another celebrity occupied her spot at the Eagles game.

On October 2, Jason posted a picture of Kevin Miles sitting with Donna on social media and captioned it:

"I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm."

Just like Taylor Swift, Kevin Miles was also seen holding a dish of chicken fingers while he watched the game with Donna.