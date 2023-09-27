Did Patrick Mahomes meet Taylor Swift? NFL MVP provides update on Travis Kelce’s private party with pop star at restaurant

By now, most Netizens in the world know that musician Taylor Swift was inside Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While the Chiefs blew the Bears away, that wasn't the most headline-grabbing thing that happened.

As per several reports, Kelce and a host of his friends had a nice night out at a restaurant (which Kelce rented out) as the tight end and Swift got to know each other along with some of his other teammates, including Mahomes.

Given that Mahomes is one of Kelce's best friends, naturally, Swift and Mahomes would have been introduced.

And Mahomes confirmed this via KSHB41 news in Kansas City:

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to refocus on New York Jets

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs

While Swift-Mania is gripping the NFL world after Sunday, it can be easy to get distracted, and that is something that Kelce and Mahomes have to avoid.

Naturally, it will be hard for Kelce, but the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football is the next stepping stone in the Chiefs' bid to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

After the misstep of the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions without Kelce, the Chiefs, with their star tight end back, have beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Bears.

Travis Kelce has had a touchdown in both games and it was clear that he was missed in Week 1. Now, with his rumored relationship with Swift, it could be hard to concentrate on football.

But we imagine that Travis Kelce won't have an issue getting his head in the game come Sunday night.

Swift-Manina is gripping the NFL world and we are sure that even more fans will be tuning in on Sunday night to see if she attends the Chiefs game.