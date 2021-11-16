Who is Keyshia Cole's father? All about Virgil Hunter and Leon Cole as latter dies of COVID-19

Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father Leon Cole recently passed away after a tough battle with COVID-19. The news of his death was confirmed by the musician in response to a fan on Twitter:

The singer’s adoptive mother Dr. Yvonne Cole took to Facebook to share that her husband was in the ICU due to COVID-related health complications for nearly a week before his passing:

Yvonne also issued an official statement from the Cole family following Leon’s demise and asked followers to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers:

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr. You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID-19 complications.”

The news of Keyshia Cole’s father’s demise came just a few days after she lost her biological mother. The latter reportedly passed away after an alleged drug overdose on her 61st birthday.

Everything to know about Keyshia Cole's parents

Keyshia Cole was adopted when she was just two years old (Image via Getty Images)

Keyshia Cole was reportedly born to Francine “Frankie” Lons and Vigil Hunter. The singer has been estranged from her father since birth and her mother gave her up for adoption amid struggles with addiction.

The Trust and Believe hitmaker was adopted by family friends Yvonne and Leon Cole when she was just two years old. However, she maintained a relationship with her biological mother until the latter’s passing.

The musician’s journey with her biological and adoptive family was documented in the popular BET reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is. The recording artist was 34 years old when she first came across her biological father.

The singer announced the identity of her own father in 2016 following a positive paternity test:

“After 34 years I knew at that time, a paternity test was in place, well the results are in, and this is my father. His name is Virgil Hunter, and at this present time, I’m in Oakland spending time, getting to know him! The story behind this is beyond me!!! God has his hands all in this!!! I’m so excited, so excited with taking this a day at a time!!!”

Virgil Hunter is a professional boxing coach from the US and is considered to be a “living legend” in his field. His qualities as a trainer have been praised by the Premier Boxing Champions, highlighting his work with WBA World Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) previously selected him as a contender for the acclaimed Futch–Condon Award for Trainer of the Year in 2011. He previously opened up about reuniting with his estranged daughter and said she found him with the help of photos, friends and other confirmations:

“She looked at me and said I know you’re my father.”

However, Keyshia Cole removed the results of the paternity test from social media after her mother alleged she was born to “an Italian, caucasian man” who passed away several years ago. No confirmation regarding the statement was made available to the public.

In July 2021, the singer lost her mother to an overdose and took to Instagram to lament the tragedy:

Unfortunately, Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father Leon Cole also passed away a few months after her mother’s death. Following his demise, confusion regarding the singer’s biological father’s health condition made the rounds on social media.

However, boxer Andre S.O.G Ward confirmed that Virgil Hunter was “alive and well”:

Andre S.O.G. Ward @andreward There’s a rumor out there about something happening to my Coach Virgil Hunter. It’s false ! He’s alive and well. Thank God. There’s a rumor out there about something happening to my Coach Virgil Hunter. It’s false ! He’s alive and well. Thank God.

It is not known if the singer continues to maintain a relationship with her biological father following their reunion. It also remains to be seen if she will issue an official statement regarding her adoptive father’s passing.

