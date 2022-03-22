Who is Kid Trunks? Rapper shares photos after getting shot in the face

Kid Trunks was recently shot in the face. The rapper revealed the news via Instagram on March 20, sharing a few pictures showing injuries to his chin and blood on his neck.

He asked his fans to pray for him after going through a near-death experience in 2022 right after being diagnosed with cancer. The caption reads:

“Pray for me family. Almost died 2 times and it’s only been 3 months of 2022 smh first this cancer S**t and now this b******t… put the guns down man this s**t is real out here.”

Disclaimer: The image is too graphic in nature and might not be appropriate for all audiences. Viewers' discretion is advised. Click here for the image.

He continued and said:

“Also everyone please move accordingly & militant everywhere & anywhere you go be safe but most importantly stay dangerous! I love you all for keeping my spirits high thru these tuff time – love trunks.”

Lil Tracy and Noah Cyrus commented on his Instagram post and asked if he was okay. Further details on the incident are yet to be revealed.

Who is Kid Trunks? Everything known about him

Kid Trunks' songs have gained a lot of popularity on YouTube and Spotify (Image via Kid Trunks/Facebook)

Born on July 4, 2000, Kid Trunks is also known as "YoungBoi Trunks." He gained recognition for his song Talk and then released his most successful single, IDK, which received around 10 million views in seven months on YouTube.

The Vietnam native from Ho Chi Minh City shifted to the United States with his family when he was 2. Over the next few years, he kept moving back and forth between Miami and Boston before settling in Broward County, FL.

Trunks was raised in a single-parent household and is the youngest of three siblings. He attended middle school and high school in Florida, where he suffered being bullied and harassed.

His life was not easy as he hustled with marijuana to help his single mother. He was also sent to an alternative institution because of his bad behavior at the school.

He met XXXTentacion when he was 15. They became friends and started hanging out and creating music together. XXXTentacion welcomed him in his crew "Members Only," and Trunks then met Ski Mask the Slump God.

Trunks slowly became a rising star and eventually suffered from drug addiction. He once even admitted spending thousands of dollars per week to fulfill his needs.

Following the release of Talk in 2017, the public spotted his presence, and his Instagram followers increased. The song received 5 million plays on SoundCloud. He released his debut project, The Kid Before Trunks, with nine tracks in September 2017.

His next release was IDK in April 2018, and he released two more projects, SS1, and Super Saiyan, the same year. He also collaborated with several artists like Robb Banks, Suigeneris, Yung Gleesh, and others.

The singer is currently working with Empire Distribution and is not signed to any record label. His net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. It is unknown if he is in a relationship, and further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha