Who killed Heidi Firkus? Details explored as Minnesota husband gets life in prison

40-year-old Nicholas Firkus was convicted of murdering his first wife Heidi Firkus by fatally shooting her on April 25, 2010. According to the investigating officers, Nicholas killed Heidi over their “failing finances.” On Thursday, the 40-year-old Minnesota man was given life imprisonment without a chance of parole.

The decision came almost 13 years after Heidi Firkus was killed. Nicholas lied to the officers and stated that the tragic incident took place during an alleged home invasion. Firkus maintained the stance that he was innocent and stated that a “mysterious home intruder” killed Heidi Firkus.

However, according to prosecutors, there was no evidence to justify and prove Nicholas’ claims about an intruder. It was also mentioned that Nicholas allegedly lied to his then-wife Heidi Firkus regarding their debt.

Nicholas Firkus killed his wife, Heidi Firkus; however, he claimed that a “mysterious intruder” was responsible for her death

The incident dates back to April 25, 2010, when Heidi Firkus called the cops reporting a home invasion. Shortly after that, a gunshot could be heard, after which she stopped talking. Responding officers arrived at the scene and found Heidi dead. Her husband, Nicholas Firkus, on the other hand, was injured and had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Nicholas further told the cops that he was trying to fight the intruder using his shotgun which went off, hitting both him and Heidi. Nicholas also mentioned that the couple was going through some serious financial issues, but they never revealed the problems to family and friends.

For several years, police couldn’t find a suspect, and no one was arrested. Law enforcement officials, however, continued investigating Nicholas’ involvement in Heidi Firkus’ death. Although Heidi complained of a break-in, police didn’t find any evidence to corroborate the same. They only recovered Heidi’s husband’s DNA from the shotgun.

Shortly after Nicholas killed Heidi Firkus, he met Rachel Firkus and married her within a few months. Nichola and Rachel also had three kids together. Rachel stated that she suspected Nicholas’ involvement in Heidi Firkus’ death when she found a notice regarding unpaid property taxes.

She said:

“I didn’t know that this was happening and I’m living with this person. I have children with this person, and the last time he had problems with finances, a lot of things went wrong.”

In 2021, Nicholas was then arrested and charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Prosecutors claimed that the 40-year-old man murdered Heidi as he was ashamed of the financial troubles the couple was facing. On February 10, 2023, he was convicted of the charges by a jury. As per ABC News, Peter Erickson, Heidi’s brother, said:

“Because of the lies we were told as early as the day after her murder, along with the pressures to believe them, it's been virtually impossible to find closure to our grief as the shock begins after Heidi's murder.”

Erikson further stated that he misses his sister and also added:

“The realization quickly set in that everything Nick was telling us betrayed who I knew my sister to be.”

On Thursday, Nicholas Firkus’ sentencing hearing took place, where a Minnesota judge sentenced him to life imprisonment without the chance of parole.

Nicholas and Heidi were behind on bills and were also getting evicted

According to ABC News, Nicholas tried to blame a “black male” for being the intruder who killed his wife.

The complaint read:

“He said that he got his shotgun and that he and his wife were trying to run out the back door to the detached garage to escape. He said that as they were running to the garage, he turned around and the suspect was able to take the shotgun from him and shoot him and his wife.”

The complaint further added:

“When asked whether the suspect was black or white, NICHOLAS FIRKUS said that he didn’t know. He said that the suspect was wearing a hood.”

The complaint revealed that the couple was facing financial issues. They were reportedly behind on their bills and their residence had already been foreclosed. Nicholas did not mention this to anybody in his family or in his friend circle. Heidi Firkus also had no idea that they were getting evicted on April 26, 2010. Heidi’s mother Linda Erickson stated that Nicholas’ “unthinkable actions” ended her daughter’s life. She said:

“She [Heidi Firkus] looked forward to being a mother.”

A friend of Heidi's stated:

“Because of Nick Firkus, I never get to see my friend again. Because of Nick Firkus, Heidi is missing out on so much.”

Nicholas continues to claim his innocence and said:

“My body is condemned to serve for another man’s crime, but my soul is free.”

He is currently being held at the Minnesota Department of Corrections and has been incarcerated at the state’s St. Cloud facility.

