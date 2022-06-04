Who killed Janean Brown and where is he now? Whereabouts explored ahead of 'Murdered by Morning'

Oxygen's true crime docuseries Murdered by Morning revisits the details of the horrifying and gruesome murder of 19-year-old Janean Brown in 1983. The fifth episode of its second season, titled What Happened to Janean Brown, is set to release on 4th June, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

It took 30 years for Janean's loved ones to find justice and for the killer to be penalized. Andrew Gustafson was charged with Janean Brown's murder and sentenced in 2013. The docuseries covers the three-decade-long struggle for justice and the whereabouts of the killer in the present day.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"It's a night like any other at the local bar in the village of Whitehouse, Ohio, until a kiss sets off a domino effect that turns deadly; investigators sift through patrons only to find their suspect list growing longer by the hour."

Murdered by Morning season 2, episode 5: What happened to Janean Brown?

Ahead of the release of the latest episode of Murdered by Morning, the preview shows Pam Purdy, Janean's best friend, recounting the events that transpired the night before she was murdered. Pam stated that the two hit the bar to play some pool and were accompanied by Janean's boyfriend Harold.

Later that night, Janean saw her boyfriend kissing a barmaid. When the two reached home, Janean decided to go and confront her boyfriend instead of staying in. She left the house around 3 am on November 18th, 1983 and was seen at 4 am by a witness boarding the van of an unknown man.

Janean's body was found a day and a half later in a shallow drainage ditch along Archbold-Whitehouse Road in a brutalized state.

Who killed Janean Brown? Take a look at the killer ahead of the latest Murdered by Morning episode

The van Janean was last seen entering was similar to the one owned by Andrew Gustafson. Then 26-years-old Andrew had been seen by Harold at the bar the night before the murder. However, according to Andrew, he left the bar around 2:30 am with a friend.

The police launched an investigation into the murder and ruled out multiple suspects. They searched Andrew's van and property but couldn't find enough evidence to arrest him. Their trail drew to a close as no conclusive evidence was available to make an arrest. The case remained cold for the next 30 years.

With the advancement of DNA technology, evidence collected three decades ago was sent for DNA analysis, and the Lucas County Cold Case Unit made a breakthrough. The cigarette butt collected from Andrew's van had Janean's DNA on it. Moreover, Andrew's DNA was found in samples collected from Janean's body.

In May 2013, Andrew Gustafson was arrested in Birch Run, Michigan. After living near the crime scene for three decades, Andrew moved to Michigan only a year before his arrest. He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder.

Where is Andrew Gustafson now? Whereabouts of the killer explored ahead of Murdered by Morning

In December 2014, Andrew Gustafson pleaded guilty to r*pe and involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after having evaded justice for 30 years.

As reported by Toledo Blade, after his sentencing, Pam said,

"I would have liked to have seen him get more years, but he admitted [to] it. That's what I needed to hear. I still want to know why, but I'll never know why."

Harold Estep, Janean's then boyfriend, said,

"It wasn't enough, but we'll take what we can get. I don't think he'll last 15 [years]. He's got to live with it, and he's got to stand in front of God."

Andrew Gustafson arrested for the murder of Janean Brown (Image via NBC 24 WNWO/ YouTube)

According to prison records, Andrew remains incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio. His sentence will end in 2028.

Oxygen's Murdered by Morning season 2, episode 5 airs on June 4th, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

