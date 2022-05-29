Who killed Oklahoma teen Jarret Clark? Murdered by Morning revisits cold case that led to startling revelations

The fourth episode of Oxygen's Murdered by Morning season 2 focuses on the tragic death of a teenager named Jarret Clark in May 2006 in Oklahoma. Clark went missing after an overnight campsite gathering in Wahoo Bay and days later, his body was found floating in a lake near the campsite.

Despite finding traces of foul play, the case did not progress and went cold due to a lack of concrete evidence. However, in 2012, a new sheriff reopened the case to unveil the mystery behind the teenager's death. Read further ahead to find out who killed Jarret Clark.

Who killed Jarret Clark?

On May 13, 2006, Jarret Clark went for a night out with a few other teens at a campsite in Wahoo Bay. Others who attended the gathering included Brandon Hargrove, his girlfriend Courtney Manzer, Anthony Wallen, Brandon’s elder sister Dayna Hargrove, and Wayne Humphrey. His parents started panicking when he did not return home the next day and wasn't answering their phone calls. A few days later, his body was found floating in a lake near the party site. An autopsy report revealed signs of trauma on Jarret Clark's body. His lungs were also filled with water, which meant that he was alive when he entered the lake.

More than 5 years later, new sheriff Elliot reopened the case, beginning with questioning Jarret's ex-girlfriend, who said she'd received texts from him early in the morning that didn't seem like they were sent by him. Elliot also questioned the individuals present at the gathering. After finding inconsistencies in many of their stories, Elliot's suspicions of foul play rose further. He later spoke to Wayne Humphrey, who was serving time for burglary and embezzlement in 2012. Humphrey admitted that he held Jarret while Wallen beat and kicked him.

Another crucial lead came in the form of a witness near the party site who mentioned that she'd heard yelling, a thud and a splash. She also said that she saw a truck driving to a boat ramp. Further, vegetation from the campsite was also found on Jarret's body, indicating that he was dragged.

What happened to Jarret Clark's killers?

Oxygen @oxygen A camping trip gone very wrong + a killer on the loose = tonight's #MurderedByMorning episode. Get ready it all starts right NOW on Oxygen. Are you watching?! A camping trip gone very wrong + a killer on the loose = tonight's #MurderedByMorning episode. Get ready it all starts right NOW on Oxygen. Are you watching?!

Police later arrested Courtney Manzer and charged her with first-degree murder after they received a statement from an individual who told authorities that Manzer had confessed to the crime. According to D.A. Jack Thorp, first assistant district attorney, District 27, Oklahoma (obtained via Oxygen), Dayna Hargrove also conspired to cover up the murder. The two put Jarret Clark in the water after the fight. Humphrey, however, wasn't involved in this, which led to him being eliminated as a suspect.

According to Thorp, Anthony and Brandon thought Jarret was flirting with Manzer and beat him up. Brandon then sent the messages to Jarret's ex-girlfriend and dumped the phone, according to the investigators.

In June 2016, Wallen pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to eight years in prison and 12 years of parole. Dayna Hargrove and Courtney Manzer had earlier agreed to testify for the prosecution in 2014. Hargrove received a two-year probated sentence after she pleaded guilty to obstruction while Manzer was charged with conspiracy to be an accessory after the fact and was handed a two-year sentence in prison and 5 years of parole. Brandon Hargrove died in 2008 in a car accident and did not face trial.

You can watch Murdered By Morning - Gone Camping on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava