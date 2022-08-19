Who killed Mama Tot's son? TikTok star's son's murder suspect turns himself in 

A 20-year-old suspect surrendered himself to the Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday evening after being accused of shooting and thereby killing TikTok sensation Mama Tot's son at a gas station. The Mobile County District Attorney's Office has confirmed this news too.

However, it remains unclear whether investigators believe that Reuben Gulley was behind the shooting of 18-year-old Randon Lee. The tragic shooting occurred on Saint Stephens Road around 7:45 pm on June 24.

Prichard Police reported that Mama Tot's son was at a gas station when another car pulled up, and a person inside the vehicle began shooting at Lee. Law enforcement believes that Lee was at the location to meet two people to sell marijuana.

Fox 10 reported that the murder warrant for Reuben Gulley was issued on August 4.

A bond hearing for the 20-year-old murder suspect has been scheduled for Friday.

Mama Tot's encouraging words are popular on TikTok

Mama Tot, whose real name is Ophelia Nichols, has her TikTok account under the username shoelover99. She has accumulated nearly seven million followers on the video-sharing platform.

The TikToker started on the platform by participating in popular trends and challenges. As she progressed to amass a following on the platform, Mama Tot began responding to videos where creators discussed their difficult life experiences. Nichols would often offer words of encouragement.

Followers of the TikTok sensation loved her "positive attitude" and began asking for advice in her comment section. Mama Tot would do her best to respond to the same.

A few days after her son's passing, she took to Facebook to say:

“Please don’t think badly of my son for the circumstances of how he was taken. We are not ashamed of him, and never will be. When I was 18, I made poor choices myself. I think of the person who did this to my son and have empathy for his family once they find out. Others may not think I should, but now there will be two families that are hurt and broken. It won’t just be mine. This person will be held accountable, I believe that. So I will hold my faith close and my family in times of despair. It’s all we have.”

The influencer also took to her TikTok account, asking for help to find the person who shot her son. She said in a video that amassed over 23 million views:

“There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's gotta know something. Today would have been my baby child's 19th birthday. But he was took from me last night. Took from my children and my husband and our family. I have this hatred in my heart that I don't recognize because I've never felt hate for anybody.”

Netizens did their best to show support to the grieving mother. The hashtag 'JusticeForRandon' came into being and amassed over 23 million views on the platform.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was also created for Randon Lee's funeral costs which accumulated over $280,000.

