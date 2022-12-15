Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery ending explained: How did Terry and team find the killer?

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery premiered on Netflix on December 15, 2022, bringing together an impressive cast of Maya Rudolph, Jason Bateman, and Pete Davidson, along with the familiar Terry Seattle (Will Arnett).

The eerily funny take on a holiday whodunit was well-executed in an absurdly comical manner, which has become the signature of the original Murderville show.

Much like Murderville, this holiday special was an unscripted ride for celebrity guests, resulting in several humorous situations and some utterly confusing scenarios. After Maya Rudolph and Jason Bateman stayed on the case for more than half of the film, Pete Davidson appeared in the final moments as they battled to determine who the killer was.

Netflix Is A Joke @NetflixIsAJoke Someone just made the naughty list…



WHO KILLED SANTA? A MURDERVILLE MURDER MYSTERY debuts December 15, only on Netflix. Someone just made the naughty list…WHO KILLED SANTA? A MURDERVILLE MURDER MYSTERY debuts December 15, only on Netflix. https://t.co/iuEyxS9XBR

Read on to find out what happened at the end of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery ending: Who was the real killer?

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery kickstarted with Jason Bateman as the celebrity trainee. After his unsuccessful attempts at deciphering the killer, Bateman was joined by the hilarious Maya Rudolph. What followed was an array of confusing investigations led by Will Arnet's Terry Seattle, with the two stars struggling to cope with the scriptless ending.

As the investigation progressed, they started pinning down some people as the subject. Santa was killed with the sharp end of a candy cane, which was allegedly licked to sharpness *as odd as that sounds, you need to catch the film to understand*.

The undercover operation that took place right before the film got serious was one of the film's high points. After the hilarious undercover operation did not yield results, the trio was joined by another trainee, Pete Davison, who did not participate in the case at all but was asked to choose the killer (another absurd and offbeat move from the special).

As it turned out, there were three suspects by the end of the investigation, Jim Trentley, Mia Briggs, and Donna Foccacia. When asked to hand out a present to the one they think is guilty, Maya Rudolph, Jason Bateman, and Pete Davidson all went on to do some absurd things.

Maya hands the Mayor her gift, implying that she believes the Mayor murdered Santa. Jason Bateman placed his gift on the corpse, claiming it was a suicide. Pete Davidson then proceeded to give his gift to Terry, causing mass confusion and rising tempers.

With all the commotion around, Jim Trentley finally confessed to having killed Johnny Blaze - the Santa that night. With minutes to spare before the much-awaited gift delivery, Terry also figured out that the girl wrapping the gifts, Angie. Both were arrested and detained, thereby saving Mayor's reputation and Christmas for the orphans.

The film ended on a hilarious note as Terry Seattle took a gift for himself, thinking it was addressed to him, leaving an orphan without a Christmas gift.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes