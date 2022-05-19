Who killed Sara? Season 3 Episode 2 recap: Who shows up at Alex's? 

Who Killed Sara? season 3 started off with a bang, with more secrets surrounding Sara's death being uncovered. It now appears that Sara may well be alive.The last episode saw officials unearth Sara's grave only to find it empty, which meant Sara is now only presumed dead.

Further probing led Elise and Alex to discover that Sara was housed in a shady medical facility and may have been the victim of a secret experiment conducted by Cesar and Dr Alanais.

Episode 2 of Who Killed Sara? takes the story further, with Alex deep-diving into the new findings of the incident to figure out Sara's whereabouts and whether she is indeed alive. This can only be done if the masterminds behind the project are caught and made to confess.

How does Who Killed Sara? carry forward the story?

Episode 2 of Who Killed Sara? opens up with a flashback where Nicandro’s father explains the “Medusa Complex” to an audience. It is then that Sara calls him up to warn him about his son selling drugs. He calls the cops on Nicandro and has him in a position where Nicandro is compelled to assist him to get rid of Sara. Thus, despite not wanting it, he gets involved in his father's scams.

There is no doubt that Nicandro's father is a money-minded, ruthless individual. He even had his own daughter Daniela locked up in the hospital under the pretense that she needs a check-up because she supposedly fell in love with a girl.

Meanwhile, coming back to the present, we find Rodolfo without money to pay off his father's debts. Alex comes up with an ingenious plan to help Rodolfo get out of the situation.

Alex also keeps his word and visits Chema in prison, where he promises him that they will get him out. Chema suggested Alex to visit Almas to seek legal help for him as he does not think he would survive in prison any longer, as he was r*ped by an inmate.

The cliffhanger of the second episode of Who Killed Sara?

Alex also visits the warden to seek help for Chema, but the warden tells him he can't do anything. It is then that Alex threatened him with an incident from the past when Alex had helped him find out if his wife is cheating by using his hacking skills. Alex's threats seem to have worked.

Coming back to the incident of Sara's death, we find Alex and Elise looking at Sara’s death certificate and trying to figure out what had passed in the hospital between the time Sara was brought in and announced dead.

Right at the end of the episode, we find Sara, or someone who looks like her, showing up at Alex and Elisa's doorstep. But the catch is, she does not match what Sara would look like if she was alive today. She looks the same as the day she presumbly died.

The second episode of Who Killed Sara? season 3 ends with a climax that establishes the possibility that Sara is alive. Is it indeed Sara who shows up at Alex's or is there more to the situation? Catch the next episode of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix to get to the bottom of this.

Edited by Saman