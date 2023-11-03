Who is the killer in Bodies? Explained

Netflix’s gripping crime series Bodies, the mystery of a dead body, transcends time, weaving together the fates of detectives across different eras. The show, set in present-day London, follows Detective Shahara Hasan, portrayed by Amaka Okafor, who stumbles upon an unidentified naked man with a peculiar injury—a hole through his eye.

This gruesome discovery becomes a common thread connecting Detective Alfred Hillinghead in 1890, Detective Charles Whiteman in 1941, and Detective Iris Maplewood in 2053. As they inch closer to the truth, a sinister conspiracy looms over London, and the city's fate hangs in the balance. The question remains: Who is the killer? Mannix or Maplewood? Let's delve into the intriguing world of Bodies.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series Bodies.

The unexpected killer in Bodies

As foretold by Mannix himself, he arrives at the scene. Maplewood, still believing she is working for justice, allows Mannix to enter ‘The Throat’ and embark on a journey to 1890. Defoe follows closely behind, prompting Maplewood to shoot him. The peculiar circumstances led to Defoe's body being scattered over four different years.

The unexpected revelation is that Maplewood, not Mannix, is the perpetrator behind the killing. Fortunately, Defoe had prepared for this eventuality. He anticipated that the trajectory of the bullet might spare his life. In an ingenious turn of events, he returns to 2053, just in time for Maplewood and Hasan to come to his aid. Once again, they retrieve Defoe, nursing his wounds and ensuring his survival.

Sir Julian Harker's Dark Scheme in Bodies

At the heart of the series lies Sir Julian Harker, an affluent member of London's elite. However, the first Julian Harker met a tragic end during the Burmese War in the 1880s. The authoritarian leader, Commander Elias Mannix from 2053, embarks on a mission to assume Harker's identity, traveling back to 1889.

Harker's mother uncovers Mannix's true identity but decides to play along. After all, a visitor from the future comes with invaluable insights into stocks and the potential for untold wealth. Harker's mother becomes a successful psychic medium, while Mannix establishes Harker & Co., a banking business.

Beneath this facade, Mannix harbors a sinister plan—orchestrating a cult that will ultimately lead to the devastating 2023 London bombing, which claims half a million lives. The bomb's construction commences in the basement of Harker & Co. bank, setting the stage for a harrowing conspiracy.

Gabriel Defoe–The dead body in Bodies

The dead body discovered in the series belongs to Gabriel Defoe, portrayed by Tom Mothersdale. In 2053, Defoe leads a group called Chapel Perilous, whose mission is to thwart Mannix's destructive plans.

Working alongside Hasan, Defoe is dedicated to preventing the 2023 bomb from ever being triggered. With her son falling victim to Mannix's disastrous scheme in 2023, Hasan is committed to uncovering a way to avert the impending catastrophe. Fortunately, Defoe possesses the knowledge of time travel, offering a glimmer of hope.

Initially, Defoe denies the existence of advanced quantum technology to Maplewood, who investigates him on Mannix's behalf. However, Maplewood, the only detective to discover Defoe alive, is aware of another version of Defoe in 2053. While probing his past, Defoe encounters another version of himself on his deathbed.

Witnessing his other self's impending demise, he understands that his remaining days are limited and uses this knowledge to seek Maplewood's allegiance. Following an initial failure, Defoe takes Maplewood hostage and leads her to Chapel Perilous' headquarters, where Hasan awaits.

Together, they introduce Maplewood to Defoe's time-travel device known as ‘The Throat.’ This revelation unveils Mannix's plan to utilize time travel to trigger the sequence of events leading to the 2023 bomb.

A glimpse of hope and the loop of Bodies continues

Elias' choice profoundly altered the detectives' fates. They all survive, and the series closes with a hint of continuity. In 1890, Hillinghead's fate takes a new turn as he encounters Henry for the first time. In 1941, Whiteman crosses paths with Esther, a child whose previous death he could not prevent. In present-day London, Hasan's routine begins similarly but with notable differences.

There is no lifeless body on Longharvest Lane. Hasan's interaction with a cab driver she's never encountered in this timeline, Maplewood, adds an intriguing twist to the conclusion. As for the possibility of a second season of Bodies, they have announced no official plans for the limited series.

Bodies offers a thrilling narrative that fuses elements of crime, time travel, and complex character dynamics. The Netflix series, based on the DC Vertigo graphic novel of the same name, brings a unique and interesting story to the screen, captivating viewers with its enigmatic plot and thought-provoking themes.