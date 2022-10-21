Who is Kim Plath? A look into fans’ reaction as Welcome to Plathville star gets arrested in Florida

Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath was arrested in Florida on Thursday, October 20, 2022, for driving under influence (DUI), with additional charges of property damage and personal injury. As per PEOPLE's report, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office in Crawfordville, Florida, confirmed that she was taken into custody. The reality star was, however, released following her arrest on Thursday.

Kim Plath appeared on the hit reality show Welcome to Plathville alongside her nine children, Ethan, Micah, Hosanna, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy, and her ex-husband Barry. The news of her arrest comes four months after her split with Barry. The former couple had been together for over 24 years.

As per a statement shared by the Sheriff's office to PEOPLE, they said:

"She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another agency. She turned herself into our agency. She turned herself into the sheriff's office in the lobby today for arrest."

Fans call Welcome to Plathville star Kim Plath hypocritical after her arrest

Fans took to social media to express their viewers regarding Kim Plath's arrest. They felt it was hypocritical for Kim to drive under the influence when she was shown raising her kids through a traditional lifestyle. Others felt that they had seen it coming, as the star was blinded by fame.

also kim kim to her kids: y’all can’t drink any soda because it’s got too much sugar and sugar is satan #welcometoplathville also kim kim to her kids: y’all can’t drink any soda because it’s got too much sugar and sugar is satan #welcometoplathvillealso kim https://t.co/2k9AWo7mNL

Gone Gurl @BlackGurlGone @moonspirit420 I’m not surprised at al. Her divorce was her first act of “rebellion” and going against the grain. She’s been wanting to go rogue for a long time! This is just the beginning. @moonspirit420 I’m not surprised at al. Her divorce was her first act of “rebellion” and going against the grain. She’s been wanting to go rogue for a long time! This is just the beginning.

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD @mzaliz Kim Plath got a taste of celebrity and lost her mind. She decided to divorce and now look at her with a DUI arrest. All those rules she hammered into her kids went out the window after she got the TV deal. The "god of fame" has her. #WelcomeToPlathville @mzaliz Kim Plath got a taste of celebrity and lost her mind. She decided to divorce and now look at her with a DUI arrest. All those rules she hammered into her kids went out the window after she got the TV deal. The "god of fame" has her. #WelcomeToPlathville

mzaliz @mzaliz @PrincessKnightD Sure did. It all started with the gym. She was seeing the eye candy and probably had a few compliments, saw her adult kids were living life, and thought she could be 21 again. @PrincessKnightD Sure did. It all started with the gym. She was seeing the eye candy and probably had a few compliments, saw her adult kids were living life, and thought she could be 21 again.

I DID NOT see that coming! She preaches to her kids about the dangers of caffeine and sugar, but I guess drinking & driving is ok. Smh #KimPlath was arrested for DUI, among other charges, in florida!!!!I DID NOT see that coming! She preaches to her kids about the dangers of caffeine and sugar, but I guess drinking & driving is ok. Smh #KimPlath was arrested for DUI, among other charges, in florida!!!! #welcometoplathville I DID NOT see that coming! She preaches to her kids about the dangers of caffeine and sugar, but I guess drinking & driving is ok. Smh

Emily @slaydoodle Kim plath being arrested fills me with joy Kim plath being arrested fills me with joy 😂😂

More on Kim Plath and her relationship with ex-husband Barry

Kim Plath is a self-described "naturopathic doctor" who attended Florida State University and majored in music. The Plath family performs as a gospel music group and is musically inclined.

The television personalities rose to fame with their TV show Welcome to Plathville, which debuted in November 2019. The family became known for living a completely different lifestyle than most. Their children were homeschooled, were not exposed to electronic appliances or video games, and had not even tried sugary beverages.

During Season 4 of the reality show, Kim confessed that she and her now ex-husband Barry were living separately. She revealed that they were taking time apart from each other as she moved into a vacant rental property. Kim further said:

“I never thought it would be like this. It’s just a time of a lot of change right now, and I’m not sure exactly what that’s going to look like. … Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying.”

Kim opened up about Barry's failed attempts to mend their relationship. She continued:

“It’s like he wants me to stay but I don’t know that he wants to really change. I don’t see any way that that emotional intimacy can really be reconnected.”

Explaining his side of the story, Barry confessed to feeling betrayed and shaken up by the events leading to their separation. He said:

“I can’t help but feel a little betrayed. One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy...I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.”

In a joint statement to US Weekly in June 2022, the former couple announced their separation. The Welcome to Plathville duo ended their marriage "after considerable thought and discussion." They said:

“While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

According to a report by US Weekly, Kim Plath was previously charged with careless driving in June and received a fine of $161, which remains unpaid.

TLC's Welcome to Plathville ended its fourth season in August 2022.

