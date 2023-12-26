Who did Kristin Minter play in Home Alone? Actress reveals she has watched iconic film only once in her life

Kristin Minter has recently confessed in an interview with Daily Mail that she watched the film Home Alone only once in her life. The actress is well-known for her appearance in the film as Heather McCallister, the oldest child of Rob and Georgette McCallister.

In her latest interview, Minter revealed that she was never interested in seeing herself on screen, and this happened after a few kids, who appeared in Home Alone, once arrived at her residence. Kristin revealed that all of them were watching the TV show The Outsiders, where she portrayed a recurring role.

"I remember I invited everyone to my room and I had never seen myself on TV or anything yet, and all of a sudden I started getting really sick and I had to cancel because I needed to watch it by myself."

Joe Pesci was also one of the cast members of Home Alone alongside Minter. Pesci was popular for his performance in the film Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese. Minter recalled that she had gone to watch Goodfellas before Home Alone, and she was apparently feeling sick looking at Joe's face on the screen.

"I actually had to walk out of the theatre and get some air and stuff and then I remember with Home Alone it was the first screening I'd ever been to of something I was in and as soon as I saw my face, I burst into tears."

Kristin Minter continued by saying that she did not like her voice and the character she portrayed, and it was getting hard for her to see herself on screen.

Kristin Minter portrayed the role of Heather McCallister in Home Alone

While Kristin Minter has recently admitted to watching Home Alone only once, her character is quite relevant to the film's main storyline. She portrayed the role of Heather McCallister, who also had four siblings, including twin girls, alongside Rod and Steffan.

Heather was a student at Northwestern University, and her family was supposed to shift to Paris after her father Rob got a promotion. Heather had to stay in the US since she was yet to complete her education, while her brother Rod was attending high school.

The entire family was getting ready for the trip when Heather questioned her cousin Tracy if she ordered the pizza and Tracy replied that Buzz gave the order. However, Heather ate the pizza with the rest of the family members since they were upset with her cousin Kevin, following an incident that happened with Buzz.

Heather was asked by her aunt Kate to count the number of people leaving for the trip, and Kevin was left behind after they mistook another kid named Mitch Murphy for him. Kate eventually spotted that Kevin was missing, but Heather failed to get in touch with anyone in Chicago to check on Kevin.

Released in 1990, Home Alone featured Macaulay Culkin in the lead role and was directed by Chris Columbus. The film was a box office success, with collections of more than $200 million.

Kristin Minter reveals more about her character in Home Alone

While speaking to the Daily Mail recently, Kristin Minter said that her character in the film was not the only one responsible for leaving Kevin alone. She stated that her character's behavior was decent with Kevin, in comparison to others in the entire film.

Minter also expressed her happiness regarding the success of Macaulay Culkin over the years and his recent achievement of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I am so happy for him. He deserves that star so much. That little kid carried the movie and it was not easy, and I have a lot of respect for Macaulay Culkin. It had to have been a bit of a hard time for him."

Kristin Minter has continued to appear in many other films and TV shows over the years, including Family Album, ER, Highlander: The Series, and more.