What time will RHOP season 7 episode 13 air? Mexico trip, arguments, and more explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members as they get ready to celebrate Ashley's birthday in Mexico. The ladies are all set to have fun, but some of them are also worried about the repercussions of the trip, considering their previous trip to Miami witnessed a lot of drama.

Episode 11 of RHOP will see the cast members navigate their personal lives and professional commitments, as well as spend some quality time with each other.

Many relationships within the group are currently severely fractured and the trip to Mexico will bring with it a lot of drama as the ladies hash out their differences, leading to conflicts, arguments, and confrontations.

Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have voiced their opinions on social media.

RHOP season 7 episode 13 will witness cast preparing for their trip to Mexico

On this week's episode of RHOP, the ladies will be seen preparing for Ashley's 34th birthday celebration and planning their trip to Mexico. While the cast is desperate to have a fun time, viewers are set to witness major drama as past issues, fractured friendships, and more dynamics come into full force, leading to multiple confrontations.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Sisterhood of the Traveling Beefs, reads:

"Gizelle receives some serious news from her doctor; Robyn is adamant about keeping some guests off the list while planning her wedding."

As per a few preview clips released by Bravo, viewers are set to witness the ladies head to Mexico. Karen was seen speaking to her husband Ray about the trip as she was filled with skepticism regarding the group's current dynamic.

While the previews showed her and Ashley planning the outing, she was worried considering some of the ladies still had "beef" and many had issues with Wendy.

In another RHOP preview clip, Gizelle was seen talking to Robyn on the phone while she was driving from the doctor's office following her biopsy. The star told her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host that she had to undergo surgery to remove her uterus and was worried as she never thought she would need medical help.

However, she also told Robyn that the doctors assured her not to worry about potentially traveling.

The duo then discussed Karen's live show. Robyn confessed to finding it confusing and that the Grand Dame had an extremely minimal role in the event. The ladies were also disappointed with Karen for not inviting Charrisse to the event and creating a group chat for the invitation without the latter.

The upcoming RHOP episode will also explore the dynamic between Mia and Jacqueline. While on the plane to Mexico, the duo feuded about accusing each other of not being good mothers to their children. This was just the start of what was going to eventually end in a bruised friendship.

The preview clip also showed the RHOP ladies meeting a shaman in Mexico, as Karen wanted to "cleanse the group of all negative spirits," and googled to find out that meeting a shaman will help them with that.

The cast held hands as they discussed their future intentions. While Ashley remained hopeful, Charrisse chose to go with "happiness and no hate."

RHOP season 7 is nearing its end. In the upcoming episodes, viewers are set to witness Karen and Charrisse hashing out their issues, Mia and Jacqueline's fallout, and a lot more issues, leading to significant drama. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the trip turns into a nightmare.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP this Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

