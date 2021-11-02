Who is Kristy Swanson? 'Buffy' star who criticized vaccines hospitalized with COVID

Actress Kristy Swanson was recently rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19-related pneumonia. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Twitter to ask her followers for prayers and mentioned she was in good spirits despite being on oxygen support.

The 51-year-old also shared that she was at the end of her COVID period when the infection reached her lungs and that doctors are treating her with baricitinib and blood thinners to avoid any form of clotting. She also thanked the staff of Virtua Memorial Hospital for being “wonderful” caregivers.

Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO 🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼

Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️ Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff. My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name 🌹The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great ❤️

The news of Kristy Swanson’s hospitalization comes nearly a month after she compared COVID to casual flu and claimed that mandatory vaccination policies were money-making schemes. The actress has vocally criticized COVID-19 vaccination throughout the pandemic.

Kristy Swanson @KristySwansonXO

cnbc.com/2021/09/27/cov… Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That’s exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money 🤑🙄 Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That’s exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money 🤑🙄cnbc.com/2021/09/27/cov…

As a supporter of the Trump administration, she has often echoed the former president’s opinions on the virus. She also shared content against masking and vaccination on social media. She also promoted conspiracy theories against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president.

However, the Higher Learning actress previously told the New York Post that she was not an anti-vaxxer. It is not known if the actress was vaccinated against the virus prior to her diagnosis and hospitalization.

Everything to know about Kristy Swanson

Kristy Swanson is best known for her playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Getty Images)

Kristy Swanson is an American actress, best known for playing Buffy Summers in the original 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She was born on 19 December 1969 and has had a passion for acting since her childhood.

She started working on TV commercials and enrolled in The Actors Workshop with R.J. Adams. She began her acting career with appearances in shows like Cagney and Lacey and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

The actress marked her big screen debut with John Hughes’ Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Following her recognition with Buffy, Kristy Swanson went on to appear in several films like The Chase, Higher Learning, and The Phantom, among others.

The California-native returned to television with Early Edition and Grapevine. In 2006, she won the Fox talent show Skating with Celebrities with Lloyd Eisler. The skating partners also tied the knot in 2009 and share a son together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kristy Swanson also appeared in one episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent and had a cameo role in One Tree Hill. She is a Republican and a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump. In 2020, she was criticized for starring in the stage play Obamagate alongside actor Dean Cain.

Edited by Siddharth Satish