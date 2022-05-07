Who was Kurt Perez? The Blacklist Season 9 airs title card tribute

The latest episode of The Blacklist Season 9 ended with an emotional tribute to Kurt Perez. Perez was also an important part of the show as a crew member.

According to online sources, Perez was driving on the Taconic State Parkway back in March 2022. However, his car lost control and hit a tree.

State police went to the site at around 12.30 am and found Perez dead. Kurt was reported to be 50 years old at the time of death, and cops believe that the wet road conditions were the reason for the accident.

Everything known about Kurt Perez

The 19th episode of The Blacklist Season 9 paid tribute to a late member of the show’s crew. Viewers were initially confused when the episode ended with an emotional title card dedicated to a man named Kurt Perez.

A fan tweeted and asked, “Can someone please remind me who Kurt Perez was? (character-wise)”. An individual replied and said that Perez might be a part of the production crew.

Kurt was a crew member of the crime thriller series who passed away this year. However, his role remains unknown for now and very little information is available about him.

The Blacklist Season 9 is scheduled to end on May 20. The official synopsis of Season 9 states:

“In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red (Spader) turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank.”

Prior tributes from The Blacklist to cast and crew members

The Blacklist has previously paid tribute to Clark Middleton and Brian Dennehy (Images via Noam Galai and Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

The Blacklist has previously paid tribute to a late member of the show’s cast and crew. Back in February 2021, the sixth episode of Season 8 paid tribute to actor Clark Middleton, who played the role of DMV employee Glen Carter in 13 episodes of the show.

Middleton passed away on October 20 at the age of 63 after a battle with West Nile Virus. While speaking to a news outlet, series creator Jon Bokenkamp said that he and Clark had become good friends over the last few years and they used to grab dinner, meet after press events, hang out, and talk about movies.

The Blacklist then paid tribute to Brian Dennehy in a special episode in 2020. Dennehy died in April 2020 at the age of 81 and appeared as Dominic Wilkinson, the father of Russian spy Katarina Rostove and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen.

Dennehy joined the show in Season 3 and has appeared in nine episodes of the series, including two in Season 7.

