Who is Kween Kong? All about Drag Race Down Under Season 2 contestant

Kween Kong, the 29-year-old drag queen from Adelaide, Australia, is all set to impress everyone with her performance in the second season of Drag Race Down Under.

Miss Drag Nation Australia Kween King is also the matriarch of Haus of Kong. Haus of Kong is a drag collective that aims to change the lives of its young recruits both on and off the stage. The show will premiere on July 30 on WOW with 10 queens vying to win the title and cash prize.

Drag Race Down Under Season 2 contestant Kween Kong was offered an apprenticeship with Black Grace

Drag Race Down Under contestant Kween Kong is of Tongan and Samoan heritage. She originally hails from New Zealand but is currently residing in Adelaide, SA.

She has been doing drag for the last six years and is known for her powerhouse performances. She is also a “professional dancer for the past 13 years full-time” and promises to leave the judges and viewers awestruck “at what this big body can do on stage.”

She traveled with the Australian Dance Theatre and performed with them across the nation. When Kween Kong was just 16 years old, she was offered a two-year apprenticeship with Black Grace (one of New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance companies).

Kween Kong even won the title of Miss Drag Nation Australia in 2019. She represented Adelaide in Drag Nation, a national competition where drag talent from each state competes locally before representing their state and competing at a national level.

According to her, Kween Kong is the “superhero of the world,” a “monster performer” and a “strong Polynesian warrior goddess.”

Speaking about the birth of the character, she said in the intro clip of Drag Race Down Under:

"The energy that I exude when I’m in this character is definitely what I needed growing up and all of the strong warrior princesses and queens around me, my mum, my sister, my nana, my cousins, my niece as well."

Further adding:

"These were the strong women that taught me how to be a man and taught me how to be strong. But that strength was something that was a lot more feminine. It was a lot more understanding and nurturing and loving. So Kween Kong is all of those things personified. That’s how she was born."

She is highly influenced by her Pacific ancestry and believes it’s her responsibility to carry their story forward. She is also an activist who is “pushing for visibility and representation.”

Kween Kong believes she will win the Drag Race Down Under not only due to her incredible performance but also due to her “electoral style of leadership” qualities.

About Drag Race Down Under Season 2

On June 21, 2022, Stan and TVNZ announced that the second season of Drag Race Down Under would premiere on July 30, 2022 with ten queens from all across Australia and New Zealand competing for the title of the show. The ten queens who will be participating on the show are:

Aubrey Haive Beverly Kills Faúx Fúr Hannah Conda Kween Kong Minnie Cooper Molly Poppinz Pomara Fifth Spankie Jackzon Yuri Guaii

The second season of the show will feature various challenges, including mini challenges and maxi challenges. The queens also have to prep themselves for the runway theme and lip sync song rounds. The least impressive queen will be eliminated from the show, leaving one queen as the winner of the Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

Watch the second season of the competition on WOW on July 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far