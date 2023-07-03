Who is Lana Parrilla? Meet the actress set to play Lisa Trammell in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Lana Parrilla is scheduled to make an appearance in the highly anticipated second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, which is set to premiere on July 6, 2023, on Netflix. In the show, Parrilla plays Lisa Trammell, a respected local chef and passionate advocate for her community.

The series revolves around a unique and forward-thinking lawyer who runs his law firm out of the confines of his Lincoln Town Car. The official synopsis of The Lincoln Lawyer reads:

"An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels."

Lana Parrilla portrays a determined woman who fearlessly pursues her goals, particularly when confronted with a predatory real estate developer aiming to gentrify her beloved neighborhood.

Lana Parrilla joins the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 as Lisa Trammell

Born on July 15, 1977, in New York City, Lana Parrilla has established herself as a versatile and accomplished actress in the entertainment industry. Throughout her career, spanning several decades, Parrilla has garnered recognition and praise for her work as an actress, director, and executive producer.

Parrilla has showcased her talent in a range of television shows and films, including Spin City, Boomtown, Windfall, Swingtown, Miami Medical, Lost, 24, Six Feet Under, Why Women Kill, Scrap, Spiders, Frozen Stars, The Tax Collector, and One Last Ride. Her captivating performances have resonated with audiences across various roles and projects, showcasing her versatility.

Parrilla's role in The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 brings a fresh dynamic to the show. Portraying Lisa Trammell, a respected local chef and community advocate, the actor's involvement promises to infuse depth and complexity into the series.

The trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 unveils an unexpected twist, as Lisa Trammell finds herself in dire need of legal counsel when she is arrested. The suspenseful storyline teased in the trailer is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With Parrilla's talent and the intriguing premise of the series, the second season promises to be an exciting and engaging watch.

Everything we know so far about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

The second season of the legal drama series, based on Michael Connelly's acclaimed novel The Brass Verdict, was officially renewed on June 14, 2022. Created by David E. Kelley, the show has garnered significant attention since its debut. Filming for the highly anticipated second season reportedly commenced in late October 2022 and fans can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

Michael Connelly himself confirmed that the show has begun filming for season 2 through a post on Instagram in November 2022.

“From the set of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: I’m excited to report we have started filming season 2. It’s so nice to be back on the set again. This year we are adapting The Fifth Witness and have some amazing new additions to cast, crew and writing team. It’s gonna be great! – MC,” he wrote.

Recurring cast members include Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Angus Sampson.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is set to premiere on July 6, 2023, on Netflix.

