Who did Lara Parker play on Dark Shadows? Character explored as actress dies aged 84

Actress Lara Parker passed away on October 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Parker was popular for her appearance as the witch Angelique Bouchard Collins in the soap opera Dark Shadows, which aired on ABC.

Lara died at her residence in Los Angeles, as per People magazine. Her death was revealed by her costar Kathryn L. Scott on Facebook. She shared a photo of Lara and wrote:

"She graced our lives with her beauty and talent, and we are all richer for having had her in our lives. Family meant more than anything to Lara, and they have wanted these few days since her passing to themselves. Rest in peace, my cherished friend."

Kathryn shared another Facebook post where she recalled the time she spent with Lara, writing that both of them were known for the characters they portrayed in Dark Shadows.

She further stated:

"While getting on with the ordinary stuff of life, we sought each other out for encouragement, support and a trusted sounding board. We could not have been more unalike, and therein lay the magic of our enduring friendship. My thoughts are with her family in this sad time of grief and remembrance."

Lara Parker was known for her appearances in Dark Shadows

Lara Parker gained recognition among the public for her performance in the ABC series, Dark Shadows. She portrayed a witch named Angelique Bouchard Collins who was the wife of Barnabas Collins.

Her character was born Miranda DuVal and came to America when she was a teen. She then underwent training in magic and witchcraft under Judah Zachery. However, when they were captured by the civil authorities, Angelique testified against Judah to free herself.

Miranda was reborn as Angelique in 1774 and was in love with Barnabas Collins. Although Barnabas was in love with another woman named Josette du Pres, Josette left him for Jeremiah Collins and Angelique managed to convince Barnabas for marriage.

When Angelique threatened Sarah Collins, Barnabas shot her with a pistol, and Angelique cursed him to become a species of the undead.

Angelique then changed her name to Cassandra Blair in 1968 and married Roger Collins. However, Angelique developed a few other affairs at the same time. She was later destroyed by the ghost of Reverend Task and resurrected by Nicholas Blair. She discontinued witchcraft in 1970.

Lara Parker portrayed the role of Angelique in all six seasons of Dark Shadows. The series aired more than 1,000 episodes from 1966 to 1971.

Lara Parker was popular for her appearances in films and TV shows

The Hollywood Reporter states that Lara Parker went to Central High School and Rhodes College. She initially joined the Millbrook Playhouse in Pennsylvania and appeared for an audition following which she was chosen for Dark Shadows.

She was featured in various other TV shows over the years, including Hawaii Five-O and One Life to Live. She was famous for her appearances in plays such as Woman is My Idea and A Gun Play. Parker was also known for her performance in the drama film, Save the Tiger, released in 1973.

Lara is survived by her husband Jim Hawkins, children Caitlin, Rick, and Andy, grandson Wesley, and other family members.