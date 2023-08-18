Who is Laura Wasser? All about Britney Spears' divorce lawyer in Sam Asghari divorce battle

American pop star Britney Spears has reportedly hired an A-lister lawyer, Laura Wasser, to represent her in the divorce battle against her husband, Sam Asghari. On August 16, People Magazine reported that the 29-year-old fitness trainer has filed for divorce from Spears after 14 months of marriage.

Several sources confirmed the news to the publication, but it was only foolproof-verified after Sam Asghari himself addressed his split from the Gimme More singer. On August 17, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to confirm the news, while asking for everyone to be "kind and thoughtful."

He wrote:

Screenshot of Sam Asghari's Instagram story. (Photo via SamAsghari/Instagram)

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER. WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS. S--- HAPPENS."

While asking for privacy, Asghari wrote:

"ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS [RIDICULOUS] SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE ... TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL."

Now, an insider acquainted with the situation told Page Six that Britney Spears hired Laura Wasser, whom she previously hired during her divorce from her first husband Kevin Federline.

All you need to know about Britney Spears' powerhouse lawyer, Laura Wasser

Born on May 23, 1968, Laura Wasser is a native of Los Angeles, California. As per her website, the 55-year-old personality specializes in California Family Law.

She graduated from Loyola Law School with a law degree and attended the University of California, Berkeley. She resides in Malibu with her two young boys.

Laura Wasser has made it her goal to transform the face of divorce by acting as the Chief of Divorce Evolution for Divorce.com. It is an online divorce platform that provides divorcing couples with a convenient and economical way to terminate their marriage in all 50 states.

Since 2012, she has been listed as one of the California Daily Journal's Top 100 Lawyers and Southern California's Top 50 Women Lawyers annually (2012-2022). Laura received the Zephyr M. Ramsey Award from the Harriet Buhai Center for Family Law in June 2008. She received the Century City Chamber of Commerce Women of Achievement Award in 2011.

Laura's book It Doesn't Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Breaking Up Your Family or Going Broke was published by St. Martin's Press in 2013. In 2016, Laura was recognized by A Place Called Home at Gala For The Children. She was given the Brady Center Advocate Award. In 2019, the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice gave Laura the Justice Award.

This is not the first time that Britney Spears has hired Laura Wasser. Back in 2008 when she was fighting with her ex-husband Federline for the custody of her two kids - Sean Preston and Jayden - Laura represented Britney Spears in court.

At the time, a judge told Britney Spears that she had to pay Federline, who was 45 at the time, $20,000 a month for child support. At the time, Laura told the media that Spears was very pleased with the outcome.

"Britney is doing great. She’s with her kids right now.”

Since then, the Los Angeles-based attorney has amassed a roster of A-list clients, including Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Kevin Costner, and Joe Manganiello.