Who is Lightyear's Sox the cat? Where to buy, price, release date and everything to know about the life-size robot you can purchase 

Robot-cat Sox from the Disney/Pixar film Lightyear stole every viewer's heart. The cat is a personal robot companion assigned to Buzz Lightyear to support him during his space adventures.

After watching the movie, many wanted to get their hands on the green-eyed ginger feline. Super7 has made it possible for fans to have their own Sox for $400. The toy will be available on Super7's website around June.

💙 Jack 💙 @JumpinJaccFlash

#Lightyear I really love how Chris reacted to the Sox toy for the first time. I found his reaction very similar to Buzz's and his reaction to Sox. Makes me wonder if Chris did it intentionally to reference a movie, or no. But I think I just dig way too deep into this, sorry. 🤣 I really love how Chris reacted to the Sox toy for the first time. I found his reaction very similar to Buzz's and his reaction to Sox. Makes me wonder if Chris did it intentionally to reference a movie, or no. But I think I just dig way too deep into this, sorry. 🤣#Lightyear https://t.co/5BfaDYZTGH

Sox is a Personal Companion Robot for Buzz Lightyear

The characters belong to the latest Disney/Pixar partnership movie, Lightyear. The film is set in the Toy Story universe and follows the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the space ranger.

In the movie, Buzz was provided with a robotic emotional support animal to "ease his emotional transition" after an extended mission.

Sox is voiced by Peter Sohn, who has lent his voice to other successful movies like Ratatouille, Monster Inc, Wall E, etc.

The cat is a significant comedic relief that forms a close bond with Buzz. It has a unique personality that comes with exaggerated cat characteristics.

Sox was initially supposed to be a monkey but was later changed to a cat. Lightyear's director Angus MacLane explained the purpose behind adding the character to the project. He said:

"We needed a cute thing for the movie, and we did a research into what cute things were good and what cute things were bad, and the cute thing was something that was loyal to our hero and was not snarky and was funny, but not in a sarcastic or cynical way."

He also revealed why the film creators chose to proceed with a cat instead of a monkey. He shared:

"Robotic cat movement was funnier. We always thought of like, ‘Oh, a cat on a computer is funny so if we can get cat on a computer we’ll do that,’ and then so combining a lot of the kind of animatronic sensibilities with this kind of helper cat instead of a helper monkey.”

Their plans worked because critics everywhere loved the character.

Perri Nemiroff @PNemiroff #Lightyear : Sox is EVERYTHING. I love Sox SO MUCH. Sox is one of the best characters Pixar has ever created. That’s it. That’s my Lightyear reaction. I am obsessed. #Lightyear: Sox is EVERYTHING. I love Sox SO MUCH. Sox is one of the best characters Pixar has ever created. That’s it. That’s my Lightyear reaction. I am obsessed. https://t.co/QfHkx4Hqh7

Details about the robot cat toy

The life-size vinyl figure will not come with any voice command, but it will be completely poseable. It will have a metal name tag and a "small mouse protocol robot." It weighs around 25.29 lb and is recommended for the age group of 14 years and up.

The Super7 website described the toy by saying:

"Sox the cat is Buzz Lightyear’s PCR - personal companion robot - and now he can be your pal, too! The Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear Supersize Sox premium vinyl figure is engineered to be truly “life-sized” and measures about 20” long from nose to tail, and almost 15” tall to the tip of his ears."

The website adds:

"Fully poseable and wearing a faux leather collar with a real metal name tag, it is accompanied by his small mouse protocol robot with a glow-in-the-dark tail. This limited edition premium collectable comes packaged in a “Property of Star Command” cat carrier that you’re going to want to display too!"

The product is not marked as a limited edition, but looking at the character's popularity, it might go out of stock soon after its release. The character also comes as a plushie toy, available at Target for $29.99.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far