Who was Lil Keed aka Raqhid Render? Tributes pour in as rapper passes away at 24

Raqhid Render aka Lil Keed has passed away at the young age of 24. The news was confirmed by his brother Lil Gotit on Instagram, who wrote:

“Can’t believe I seened you die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Keed was scheduled to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 14. The cause of death has not been revealed until now.

Who was Lil Keed?

Lil Keed released several singles and two studio albums throughout his career (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Born on March 17, 1998, Raqhid Render aka Lil Keed was the fifth of seven children. His parents separated when he was still very young. He worked briefly at Subway and McDonald’s during his teenage years.

In order to pursue his dream of being a rapper, he started creating music with his younger brother Semaja Render and posting them online. Keed finally released his single Slatt Rock featuring Paper Lovee in July 2018. His younger brother Lil Gotit and he were featured in Lil Uzi Vert’s song Heavy Metal in October 2018. His mixtape Keed Talk To ‘Em released in December 2018 followed by other popular singles.

He was featured in Lil Gotit’s single Drop the Top in March 2019 followed by Move It featuring Offset. He released another single Oh My God in April 2019, followed by Proud Of Me featuring Young Thug in May 2019.

Keed’s debut studio album Long Live Mexico released in June 2019, and it featured artists like Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, and Young Thug. The album reached number 26 on Billboard 200.

After releasing a few more singles, he announced his next studio album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 in January 2020. Keed revealed the release date and cover art for the album in July 2020. Trapped on Cleveland 3 finally released in August 2020, and it featured artists like Travis Scott, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Lil Keed became a familiar name in the music industry in recent years. Twitter was flooded with tributes after his fans heard about the untimely demise of the rising superstar.

DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ @DoeBoyOfficial

Pray For YSL R.I.P Lil KeedPray For YSL R.I.P Lil Keed 😢Pray For YSL 🐍

Very rare @veryrare_ns Rest In Peace lil keed Rest In Peace lil keed https://t.co/GMe7KiH6Dj

Huey✘ @yohueyx damn young thug and gunna locked up +26 others, iayze is ruining his career, now lil keed is gone🤦🏽‍♂️this week has been crazy asl for the rap game damn young thug and gunna locked up +26 others, iayze is ruining his career, now lil keed is gone🤦🏽‍♂️this week has been crazy asl for the rap game

a @Arturofc11 That lil Keed news just killed my whole vibe That lil Keed news just killed my whole vibe

🈯️ @supzeo U tellin me thug gonna get out of solitary and the first thing he gon hear is that lil keed died? U tellin me thug gonna get out of solitary and the first thing he gon hear is that lil keed died?

SCHEME @DJSCHEME_

RIP lil Keed I’m sick bruh no way…RIP lil Keed I’m sick bruh no way…RIP lil Keed 💔

𝕮𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖊 亗 @Cheeedoee yes i get depressed when artist i fw pass away. no i never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection. i wanna see everyone doing well and succeed so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. rest up lil keed and prayers out to all your people yes i get depressed when artist i fw pass away. no i never met them in real life but that music be making you feel that connection. i wanna see everyone doing well and succeed so when news like this comes out it breaks my heart. rest up lil keed and prayers out to all your people

He is survived by his young daughter Naychur and other family members. Details related to his funeral have not been disclosed.

