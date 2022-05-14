Who was Lil Keed aka Raqhid Render? Tributes pour in as rapper passes away at 24

Raqhid Render aka Lil Keed has passed away at the young age of 24. The news was confirmed by his brother Lil Gotit on Instagram, who wrote:
“Can’t believe I seened you die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”
Keed was scheduled to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 14. The cause of death has not been revealed until now.
Who was Lil Keed?
Born on March 17, 1998, Raqhid Render aka Lil Keed was the fifth of seven children. His parents separated when he was still very young. He worked briefly at Subway and McDonald’s during his teenage years.
In order to pursue his dream of being a rapper, he started creating music with his younger brother Semaja Render and posting them online. Keed finally released his single Slatt Rock featuring Paper Lovee in July 2018. His younger brother Lil Gotit and he were featured in Lil Uzi Vert’s song Heavy Metal in October 2018. His mixtape Keed Talk To ‘Em released in December 2018 followed by other popular singles.
He was featured in Lil Gotit’s single Drop the Top in March 2019 followed by Move It featuring Offset. He released another single Oh My God in April 2019, followed by Proud Of Me featuring Young Thug in May 2019.
Keed’s debut studio album Long Live Mexico released in June 2019, and it featured artists like Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, YNW Melly, and Young Thug. The album reached number 26 on Billboard 200.
After releasing a few more singles, he announced his next studio album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 in January 2020. Keed revealed the release date and cover art for the album in July 2020. Trapped on Cleveland 3 finally released in August 2020, and it featured artists like Travis Scott, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Lil Keed became a familiar name in the music industry in recent years. Twitter was flooded with tributes after his fans heard about the untimely demise of the rising superstar.
He is survived by his young daughter Naychur and other family members. Details related to his funeral have not been disclosed.