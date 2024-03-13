Who is Lily Allen's husband? Everything to know about her family

Lily Allen is a British singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 2005 after releasing her recordings on MySpace. She is the daughter of actor Keith Allen, and her career also includes acting in films and theater. She is married to Stranger Things star David Harbour, with whom she has two children.

The 38-year-old songstress grew up in London with three siblings. Her mother was English film producer Alison Owen, who separated from her husband Keith in 1989 after a marriage of five years. Her younger brother Alfie Allen is an actor, most known for his roles in Game of Thrones and John Wick.

Lily Allen was married to builder and decorator Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. They share custody of their two daughters Ethel Mary (12) and Marnie Rose (11). First spotted together with David Harbour in 2019, the two got married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Harbour's life and career

David Harbour at the "No Hard Feelings" New York Premiere (via Getty/Dia Dipasupil)

David Harbour was born in New York to parents who both worked in real estate. Graduating with a degree in drama and Italian from Dartmouth College, Harbour began his career by performing with The Theater at Monmouth at Cumston Hall. After performing on Broadway in 1999 in the play The Rainmaker, Harbour transitioned into television roles.

Harbour's credits include supporting roles in movies such as Brokeback Mountain (2005), Awake (2007), and Revolutionary Road (2008). However, he gained worldwide fame after appearing as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things in 2016 and its subsequent seasons.

Since then, Harbour has gone on to star in films such as Marvel's Black Widow (2021), Hellboy (2019), and Gran Turismo (2023).

He is also a recipient of awards such as Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Television Award for his role as Jim Hopper. In addition, he has also been nominated for a Tony Award (for the play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf in 2005), a Primetime Emmy Award, and the Golden Globe Award.

Lily Allen and David Harbour's relationship timeline

Lily Allen and David Harbour at the "Stranger Things" Premiere (via Getty/Astrid Stawiarz)

According to PEOPLE magazine, David Harbour and Lily Allen were first spotted together in January 2019 during the BAFTA Tea Party. In the following months, the duo was seen out and about in public numerous times.

The pair attended their first red carpet together at The Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala at the Plaza Hotel on October 17, 2019. A few days later, Harbour indirectly confirmed their relationship via an Instagram post. Posting a mirror selfie of the two dressed in costumes, he wrote in the caption:

"The prince, princess and the parking lot."

In November 2019, David Harbour was listed as one of the Men of the Year by PEOPLE. In an interview with the magazine, the actor referred to Lily Allen as his girlfriend. He revealed:

"Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage... I really only look at my girlfriend's eyes, until she's turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt."

The following year in January, the couple stepped out on the red carpet during the 2020 SAG Awards. In September, Harbour took to Instagram to reveal that the two had been married in Las Vegas. Officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, he captioned the post:

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic."

Since then, the pair have attended multiple events together. Lily Allen and David Harbour now reside with her daughters in Brooklyn, New York.

Lily Allen's kids played a role in her marriage to David Harbour

Lily Allen has two daughters from her previous marriage with Sam Cooper. Her first child Ethel Mary Cooper was born in November 2011, following a difficult pregnancy the previous year that resulted in stillbirth. Her second daughter Marnie Rose Cooper was born in January of 2013.

In a recent conversation with the Radio Times Podcast on March 12, 2024, Allen joked that her kids "ruined" her career. She revealed during the interview:

"I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it."

However, she also admitted that it was her choice to step back from the limelight. Discussing the effects of having absent parents, she said about her children:

"I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they're pretty well-rounded people."

Lily Allen, David Harbour and their children (via Getty/Roy Rochlin)

Her two daughters also inspired David Harbour to propose to his partner. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, Harbour revealed that the kids were confused about his role in their lives.

Following a discussion between the girls about whether he was their dad or not, Harbour made the decision to get married to Lily Allen.

Lily Allen and David Harbour are still together, despite rumors about the couple's split last year. In December 2023, Allen revealed via an Instagram post that the pair were celebrating Christmas together in India.

Having taken a long break from her career, Allen is busy taking care of her children as she confessed on the podcast. Meanwhile, Harbour will next be seen in the last season of Stranger Things on Netflix, and in the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts. The release date for either project is yet to be announced.