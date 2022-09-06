Who is Lily Anne Harrison? Age and more explored as Twilight star Peter Facinelli and fiancee welcome first child together

American actor Peter Facinelli recently welcomed his first child with fiancee Lily Anne Harrison.

Peter sparked romance rumors with Lily in 2016. Currently 33 years old, Lily is an actor who has appeared in numerous projects like Two Guys One Truck, Fair Haven, The Year of Spectacular Men, and so on.

On September 5, 2022, Peter Facinelli took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of their newborn child holding his finger. Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"Happy “Labor” Day @lilyanneharrison Sept 5th, 2022."

While this is his first child with Lily, Peter is already a father to three kids from his previous marriage to Jennie Garth.

All you need to know about Peter Facinelli's fiancee, Lily Anne Harrison

Born on February 9, 1989, Lily Anne Harrison is the daughter of actor Gregory Harrison and model Randi Oakes.

She has studied screenwriting, acting, and improvisational comedy from various Los Angeles-based schools, including Lesly Kahn & Company, The Groundlings School of Improv, Ivana Chubbuck Studio, UCLA, and Margie Haber Studio.

As per her IMDb profile, she started her acting career by appearing in CW's series One Tree Hill. Since then, she has appeared in various television series and films such as The Craft Store, Breaking & Exiting, Good Deed, Christmas Camp, Ruthless Realtor, and so on.

Details about Peter and Lily's relationship

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison first sparked romance rumors in September 2016, soon after he called off his engagement with Jaimie Alexander. The duo were spotted on a date at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

At the time, a source close to the couple had told ET:

"It's definitely new and they're having fun."

While talking at the 2022 RomaDrama, Harrison revealed that she knew Facinelli was the one after their very first date, and had called her parents soon after to tell them that she had found her partner.

In 2019, the duo got engaged after Peter popped the question while they were vacationing in Mexico.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2021, Peter revealed that he and Harrison are in no rush to go through the formalities for the wedding. He said:

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks. There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together. I already feel married. We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"

Before Harrison, the Twillight star was married to Beverly Hills alum Jennie Garth from 2001 to 2013. The former duo share three daughters together - Luca (24), Lola (19), and Fiona (15).

In June 2022, Lily Anne Harrison announced that she was expecting her first child with Peter Facinelli. She shared a selfie showcasing the babybump on her Instagram handle.

Their baby was born on September 5, 2022. Following Peter Facinelli's post on Instagram, several friends, fans, and family members congratulated the parents in the comments section. Although some of these congratulatory messages insinuate that the newborn child is a boy, the parents are yet to confirm the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal