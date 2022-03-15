Who is Lily Sheen? All about 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' star

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which will release in theaters on April 22, 2022, marks a definitive moment in the career of actress Lily Sheen.

The 23-year-old actress, who is the daughter of actors Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale, plays Cage's daughter in the movie. While congratulating her role in the movie, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to give her daughter a shout-out.

Let's take a look at the life of the young actress who has made her big break in Hollywood through The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Lily Sheen hails from a family of creative minds

Lily Mo Sheen is a 23-year-old English actress. Her parents encouraged her to pursue a profession in the performing arts as she was born into a family of authors and artists.

Her father, Michael Sheen, is a Welsh actor and producer, while her mother, Kate Beckinsale, is an English actress and model. Her parents were together for almost a decade between 1995 and 2003, but they never married. Kate later married filmmaker Len Wiseman, who adopted Lily as his stepdaughter in 2003. Lily is frequently referred to as the "younger version" of her mother. Her grandfather (Kate's father) was the late comic actor Richard Beckinsale, who starred in the BBC series Porridge.

Michael Sheen Source @msheensource PHOTO OF THE DAY: Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale at the 10th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation InStyle Party, 2002 michael-sheen.com/photos/thumbna… PHOTO OF THE DAY: Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale at the 10th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation InStyle Party, 2002 michael-sheen.com/photos/thumbna… https://t.co/b4vSHHPVyq

She attended Harvard-Westlake School after moving to Los Angeles with her mother and stepfather. She also went to New York University to get her bachelor's degree. Lily currently resides in New York. Her most well-known roles so far include Everybody's Fine (2009), Underworld: Evolution (2006), and Click (2006).

What is the net worth of Lily Sheen?

Lily is just getting started as an actor, but she will undoubtedly rise to the level of her parents in no time. Her father's worth is $16 million and her mother's worth is $25 million. Despite the fact that she is still young, she has amassed a net worth of around $400,000.

Lily Mo Sheen with her parents (Image via Getty)

More about Lily's experience in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Lily Sheen spoke to USA Today on Sunday about playing Nicolas Cage's daughter in the action comedy and how she didn't think she'd make it through the first day of shooting. She said:

"I'm not sporty. I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to throw this,' and I was bugging out, like, 'Oh, my God. I'm going to ruin this movie on the first [day]. I'm not going to be able to throw it.'"

She also told USA Today that having her mother at the premiere was wonderful. She added:

"I wanted her to see it. I wanted her opinion on it, and I'm just happy that she got to come and be in the experience with me. She was going crazy. We were all screaming."

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will hit theaters on April 22, 2022.

Edited by Khushi Singh