Who was Linda Almond? Tennessee woman tragically dies moments after recording "scary" floodwaters

South Florida-native Linda Almond drowned to death seconds after filming the floodwaters outside her home in Waverly, Tennessee. On Saturday, August 21, a terrifying flash flood hit the Waverly region, killing nearly 22 people.

Linda was livestreaming the video of the flood on her Facebook page before being tragically swept away by the water. In the video, she talked about being “scared” of the floodwaters moments before her tragic demise:

“Well, if anybody's seeing me on Facebook Live we are being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee. This is really scary. Oh my goodness!”

Linda and her son Tommy were inside their Tennessee home before the building collapsed, leaving the duo submerged in water. They reportedly held on to a utility pole but had to let go as another uprooted house floated toward them.

Tommy went underwater for a few seconds and ended up losing his mother. Linda Almond was later found dead by rescue operators. The news of her death was confirmed by her daughter, Victoria Almond.

Officials reported that the catastrophic storm brought 17 inches of rain within a span of a few hours. The flood left 22 dead and dozens of people missing.

Nearly 120 houses were destroyed, several cars were damaged and roads were filled with dirt and debris. On Monday, August 23, President Joe Biden declared the calamity a major disaster for the region.

All about Tennessee flood victim Linda Almond

Linda Almond was one of the 22 victims who lost their lives in the Tennessee floods (Image via Facebook/Linda Almond)

Linda Almond was a 55-year-old woman from South Florida. She was one of the 22 victims who tragically lost their lives in the recent Tennessee floods. She was the mother of two children.

According to her daughter, Linda had been staying at her son’s house in the west of Nashville for the past few months. She was reportedly saving money after returning from an expensive summer trip with her friends. She was also suffering from back problems.

She made headlines after livestreaming her video of the terrifying flood in Tennessee before being swept to death. Her daughter, Victoria Almond, told The Washington Post that she reconciled with her mother a few months ago. She also said that Linda was “happy” before her final moments:

“She was honestly happier than I had ever seen her. We had just really started rebuilding our relationship six months ago.”

Victoria watched her mother’s Facebook video around 10.30 am on Saturday but failed to contact her:

“That was when the real worry hit. I couldn’t contact her or Tommy. The towers were down and I didn’t know what was going on.”

However, before Linda Almond's death was confirmed, she had already realized her mother did not survive the flood after talking to her brother:

“I could hear it in his voice, the way he described it and his tone of voice — I already knew. It wasn’t confirmed, but I already knew… My brother’s house was lifted off its foundation.”

Linda Almond’s body was discovered on Sunday, August 22, and identified by Victoria’s aunt at a local hospital. Her children did not take part in the identification process due to the trauma and shock:

“I refused to see my mom in that state. We’re not doing a viewing because Tommy didn’t want to see her again like that. He really seems like he’s in shock. He was in the military and he said that flood was the scariest thing he’s ever been through.”

Victoria mentioned that Linda was loving, caring and open-minded. She shared that her mother was never judgmental and always believed in spreading love among everyone.

Linda Almond’s tragic Facebook video has received more than 100K views, with people offering condolences to the victim and her family.

Meanwhile, rescued flood victims have been sheltered by the American Red Cross. US President Joe Biden has also ordered federal aid for the victims.

