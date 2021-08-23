What happened to Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck? Couple found dead at rural Utah campsite

Moab couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck were recently found dead in the La Sal Mountains in Utah. The women were reportedly shot dead near their campsite and discovered by police on Wednesday,18 August 2021.

The newlyweds went on a camping trip to a remote rural area of Utah and reportedly went missing on 14 August 2021. Kylen Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul Schulte, took to Facebook to announce that the couple reportedly told close friends about encountering a weird man during their trip:

“Kylen and Crystal told close friends that there was a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out!!! And that they should move campsites.”

Following the missing report, police reportedly began looking for the duo in campsites near the area. Meanwhile, an acquaintance in Utah reportedly launched her own search operation in the La Sal Mountains.

The family friend reportedly came across one body and informed the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Police then discovered the two bodies near the South Mesa area of La Sal Loop Road. The bodies were soon identified as those of the missing women.

After the harrowing discovery, Kylen Schulte’s father once again took to social media to seek help from the public to identify the murderer. Meanwhile, police continued to investigate the case.

Currently, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been found. According to the Sun, Sheriff Steven White told KUTV that authorities are reportedly treating the mysterious crime as a possible homicide:

“We do think it was an outside party. There has not been any firearms recovered from that area at this time.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reportedly told KSL-TV that they are open to receiving information from the public:

“We are currently following up with what comes to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people to come forward with information.”

Kylen Schulte’s aunt, Bridget Calvert, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the former’s funeral service. Both bodies have reportedly been sent for medical examination.

Who were Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck?

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck were married just four months before their tragic demise (Image via Facebook/Sean-Paul Schulte)

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck were a couple from the city of Moab in Utah. The couple reportedly married four months ago and were much-loved by the community in Moab. They were avid hikers and often went on camping trips together.

Kylen Schulte was from Montana and Crystal Beck (who also went by Crystal Turner) was from Arkansas. According to Bridget Calvert’s GoFundMe page, Kylen Schulte was born on 5 September 1996. She worked as a cashier for Moonflower Community Cooperative.

The company also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the couple. They shared that Kylen was kind and friendly:

“The Moonflower family is heartbroken to share the news of the recent tragic passing of one of our dear employees, Kylen Schulte, as well as her wife, Crystal Beck. Kylen worked at Moonflower as a cashier (and amazing hat model) for the last four years and was often the first friendly face many of our owners and patrons encountered as they walked in the door. Her genuine kindness, radiant energy, and tireless work ethic touched the lives of countless people and will be deeply missed by Moonflower and the Moab community.”

Kylen Schulte’s aunt also mentioned that she was “full of love and life”:

“She has been the moon and the stars since that day she was born. Kylen’s heart has always been full of love and life and God. She was the best sister, daughter, niece and cousin. She was a true free spirit that lived for the joy in her heart not the hatred in the world.”

Kylen reportedly had a brother, Mackeon Daniel Schulte, who also passed away due to gun violence in 2015. Her aunt mentioned that Kylen will “rest with her brother” upon her funeral.

Kylen Schulte's GoFundMe Page (Image via GoFundMe)

Kylen Schulte was 24 at the time of her passing and Crystal Beck was 38. The couple's tragic demise has left the Moab community in shock. It remains to be seen if the police will successfully catch the murderer in the days to come.

