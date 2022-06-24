Who is Liya Chu? MasterChef Junior Season 8 finalist wins the trophy and $100,000

The MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale aired tonight on FOX at 8 pm ET.

The two finalists, Liya Chu and Grayson Price, were challenged to make two dishes in 60 minutes each, one entree and one dessert.

Liya won the hearts of the public with her 'Coconut Pandan Pana Cotta' and 'Spiced Duck Breast.' She was crowned the winner of Master Chef Junior Season 8, winning $100,000 and some kitchen appliances.

Liya is originally from Scarsdale, New York. She was just 10 years old when the show was shot in 2019. Both her parents are in the culinary industry and own two restaurants together.

In an interview with FoodSided, Liya revealed that watching chefs cook in her parents' restaurants helped her realize that things don’t always go according to plan in the kitchen. She said this was why she remained calm as she struggled to prepare one of her dishes on the show.

Tonight, the judges really liked Grayson's dish 'Ogarashi Dusted Venison Loin with Smoked Whipped Potato, Blackberry Gastrique and Shishito Peppers.' They were equally impressed by Liya Chu's entree, 'Spiced Duck Breast with Scallion Pancakes and Miso Eggplant.'

In the dessert round, Grayson made some mistakes with the ingredients, and his 'Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit Curd with Fennel Pollen Financier and Pea Flower Sorbet' became heavy with pollen.

Meanwhile, Liya's 'Panna Cotta' earned a lot of praise from the judges. Daphne Oz said the dish was simple but interesting. Meanwhile, Aaron Sanchez was impressed by the "constant treasure hunt" in the flavors of the dessert.

Liya ended up winning the Season 8 title. After the episode, many MasterChef Junior fans took to Twitter to congratulate the young girl on her victory.

A recap of MasterChef Junior Season 8 semi-finals

MasterChef Junior Season 8 started with 16 young chefs aged between 8 and 13.

In the semi-finals, Grayson, Ivy and Liya were challenged to prepare a dish inspired by their families, who were present to motivate them.

The episode synopsis read:

"The three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge."

Liya made 'Pork Dumplings with Salt & Pepper Blue Prawn and a Spicy Aioli.' Gordon Ramsay liked the dish and said it looked like the dumplings came from a food magazine. Daphne Oz, on the other hand, felt the dish needed some sauce.

Grayson served 'Pan-Seared Hamachi with Crab, Yuzu Aioli and Radish.' Both Gordon and Daphne liked the dish, but Aaron Sanchez felt it needed some fresh herbs.

Ivy presented the judges with 'Halibut with Celery Root Puree, Asparagus, Champagne Beurre Blanc and Caviar.' Unfortunately, the piece of steak on Daphne's plate was raw.

Ultimately, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Daphne Oz eliminated Ivy from the show.

