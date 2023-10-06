Who is Lou Ferrigno married to? All about his wife and kids amid recent elder abuse controversy

Lou Ferrigno has recently charged his daughter Shanna with elder abuse against his wife, Carla. Lou has accused them of financially manipulating Carla. Lou has now filed a restraining order against his daughter and Carla's sister, Pam Vog, claiming they have financially manipulated Carla.

The Blast acquired the legal documents related to the restraining order. It states that Carla was exploited to withdraw $500,000 despite her inability to manage herself due to her medical issues. Ferrigno's spokesperson also addressed Carla's health problems and said:

"She has severe memory impairment and psychosis, and is no longer the same person who Lou knew for decades. Even the Hulk must cope with the challenges of life in caring for a spouse with advanced dementia. Carla's dementia has significantly progressed."

The court documents revealed that Shanna and Pam traveled to the bank to get the money, and the bank immediately informed Lou about it. Lou rushed to the bank and flagged the account. The documents stated that these activities harm Carla and lead her to "advanced dementia."

Lou Ferrigno is a father of three children from his marriage to Carla

Lou Ferrigno has pursued a successful career as an actor and bodybuilder. Amo Mama states that Lou exchanged vows with Carla Ferrigno on May 3, 1980. Detailed information about Carla's life and career remains unknown.

Carla and Lou are the parents of three children, including a daughter named Shanna Ferrigno. They also have two sons - Lou Ferrigno Jr. and Brent Ferrigno.

Shanna is a producer and writer; her credits include Windfall and Days of Our Lives. She is the author of a book titled The Reset Plan, which speaks about her addiction to unhealthy food over the years.

Shanna is also a trainer who aims to help people maintain healthy eating habits. She even offers free equipment to people who cannot afford a gym membership.

Carla and Lou's second child, Lou Ferrigno Jr., was born on November 10, 1984. He is also pursuing a similar career to his father and has appeared in the 1994 film Cage II.

Carla and Lou's third child, Brent, has managed to keep himself away from the limelight. He was born on February 1, 1990, and his social media pages have been inactive for a long time.

Lou Ferrigno imposed many other charges against his daughter in the lawsuit

The legal documents obtained by The Blast revealed that Shanna attempted to control her mother. It states that Shanna used to brainwash Carla against Lou by taking her to her own house, and Carla's behavior changed towards Lou for the same.

The lawsuit revealed that Shanna turned off the cameras in the room where she took her mother. It states that Shanna and Pam were frustrated when he attempted to control his and Carla's finances, and they lied to Carla, saying that Lou was trying to steal Carla's money.

According to the restraining order, Lou can access the bank accounts. If someone tries to remove the money, they won't be available for Carla's help, adding to her disadvantages.