Who was Marty Krofft married to? Family and all you need to know as famed Hollywood producer dies aged 86

One-half of the legendary production company, Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, Marty Krofft died on Saturday, November 25, 2023, due to kidney failure. He was 86 years old, eight years younger than his older brother Sid. The news of the iconic producer's passing was confirmed by his longtime representative, Harlan Boll. Both brothers were known for being pioneers of kids' television entertainment.

Marty reportedly died in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his two brothers, Sid and Harry, three daughters, Deanna, Kristina, and Kendra, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was married to German playboy model, Christa Speck who died in 2013.

Kristina, Kendra, Marty, and Deanna (Image via Facebook/Sid & Marty Krofft)

Marty Krofft, Christa Speck, and their family explored

Marty Krofft married German playboy model and actress, Christa Speck (Christa Rogalski) in September 1965. She was regarded by The Hollywood Reporter as "one of the most celebrated Playboy Playmates" of her time. In September 1961, she became the Playmate of the Month, and the following year, she was named the Playmate of the Year.

Playboy discovered the Danzig, Germany native, when she was working as a secretary in the Bank of America. She was a Playboy bunny at the Chicago Playboy Club and even lived at the luxurious Playboy mansion. After a vote by the readers and editors of the magazine, she was included in the list of top 10 Playmates of 1960.

Expand Tweet

Christa passed away at the age of 70, on March 22, 2013, due to natural causes. She and Marty shared three children, Deanna Krofft-Pope, Kristina Krofft, and Kendra Krofft Moreno, and five grandchildren, Taylor, Karson, Griffin, Georgia, and Drake, and one great-grandchild, Maddox.

According to IMDb, Deanna worked as a co-producer for Marty and Sid's 2015 Nickelodeon show, Mutt & Stuff, and the 2016 re-boot of the iconic Marty and Sid show, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters. She is also credited as the producer of the 2017 TV movie, The Bugaloose, and 2021's Mondays with Marty. She also wrote an episode for the latter.

According to IMDb, Kristina Krofft worked as an actress in 20 films and TV shows. She made single-episode appearances in popular shows including Dexter, Saving Grace, Kitchen Confidential, Will & Grace, and more. Just like Deanna, Kendra also worked on Mutt & Stuff, and the Sigmund and the Sea Monsters reboot. She played Doctor Kristina in the former and Valerie Gomes in the latter.

Kendra Krofft is a prominent Hollywood make-up artist, who has done make-up for stars of a plethora of TV shows. According to IMDb, she was a make-up artist on popular shows like Superstore, Runaways, Better Things, The Big Brunch, and most recently, American Auto. Just like her sisters, she was also involved in the making of Mutt & Stuff, and the Sigmund and the Sea Monsters reboot. She was the head of the make-up department on both projects.

Marty and Sid Krofft were the geniuses behind the 1969 classic, H.R. Pufnstuf

A household name in the '70s and '80s, the unique nature of Marty and Sid's creations transcended past their target audience, appealing not only to children but also to young adults. In a statement provided to ABC News, Marty's representative, Harlan Boll revealed:

"On behalf of the Krofft family and Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, I have been asked to announce the passing of their brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather - the legendary and iconic industry mogul, Marty Krofft."

Sid Krofft also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late younger brother. He shared an Instagram story and asked people to give their loved ones a hug. He put out a post showcasing a montage of pictures of Marty and him throughout their journey in the industry as I've Got the World on a String by Tony Bennett played in the background.

"Love you Marty; What a trip we had" he wrote.

He added:

"I’m heartbroken over the loss of my baby brother. I really know that all of you meant the world to him. It’s YOU that made this all happen. Thank you for being there with us all these years. Love, Sid."

Marty and Sid rose to fame following the success of their adult-themed- puppetry show, Les Poupées de Paris. They made their mark in the industry with the 1969 live-action life-sized-puppet children's show H.R. Pufnstuf. The show, which ran for only one season, became a massive hit among kids and adults, who embraced the aesthetic of the show.

However, H.R. Pufnstuf was not their only hit. They followed up the cult classic with even more era-defining hits including, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Land of the Lost, The Lost Saucer, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, and more.

Sid and Marty Krofft were honored with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.