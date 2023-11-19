Why there won't be a Superstore season 7? Explained

Given the immense popularity the NBC’s workplace comedy sitcom garnered throughout its run, Superstore season 7 became one of the most anticipated installments. However, unfortunately, the series was canceled after season 6 for reasons unknown, causing a myriad of speculations and discussions among the devoted fanbase, who have been disappointed with the untimely end to the beloved series.

Superstore made its debut on November 30, 2015, and ended its run with 133 episodes on March 25, 2021. During its preview, the sitcom became the second-highest new comedy behind Life in Pieces. Additionally, after moving to the Monday timeslot from season 2, Superstore eventually garnered six million viewers, making the sitcom the highest-rated comedy on NBC.

Despite its status as a highly acclaimed sitcom, the unfortunate truth is that Superstore season 7, much to the dismay of its dedicated fanbase, won’t be greenlit by NBC.

Why NBC canceled Superstore season 7? Explained

NBC has never confirmed or given an official statement regarding the reason behind the cancellation of Superstore season 7. However, there have been many apparent explanations suggesting that the conclusion of the sitcom was anticipated well before its official cancellation.

For starters, the COVID-19 pandemic heavily affected the production schedule of the sitcom, like many others that were on the run. This resulted in temporarily shutting down the filming. However, the sitcom still managed to deliver the episodes without going on a hiatus.

The other major reason behind the cancellation of Superstore season 7 was the sitcom’s lead actress, America Ferrera (who plays Amelia “Amy” Sosa), who was initially set to leave the show in season 5. However, surprisingly, she extended her contract with NBC till season 6 to impart a fitting yet satisfying farewell to fans of the character.

Although the show featured a diverse array of hilarious and enthralling characters, continuing the show without Amy would undoubtedly have left a significant void. However, season 6 managed to impart a fitting end to the sitcom by showing Amy and Jonah getting back together, leaving the viewers with nothing but tears of joy.

Instead of Superstore season 7, the sitcom was to receive a new spin-off titled Bo & Cheyenne, starring Johny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura. However, following the series finale on March 25, 2021, Bridget Kyle revealed that the spin-off, too, got canceled. Here’s what Kyle had to say about Bo & Cheyenne’s cancelation:

“Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going forward with the ‘Superstore’ spinoff,” she said. “So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive.”

The executive producer and showrunner, Jonathan Green, revealed in an interview that a seventh season was in the plans, which was to focus on Dina (played by Lauren Ash) and Garrett (played by Colton Dunn) extensively. Here’s what he had to say:

"The final shot of the season would've been a wall going up and dividing the store, and we were leading toward taking our co-managers and having Dina [Lauren Ash] in charge of the fulfillment center part of the store and Glenn in charge of the in-person part of the store, and dividing some of our employees and seeing what that's like in season 7.

He continued:

That was already part of our plan, but we just adapted that for the series finale. They had more plans for the show's romances, including Dina and Garrett, who were shown together in the flash forward.

Despite the unfortunate early conclusion of the sitcom, fans can revisit the humor of Superstore on various streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and other relevant streaming services.