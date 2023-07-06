Lauren Ash is a Canadian actress, comedian and writer who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She was born on Feb. 4, 1983, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. She is best known for her role as Dina Fox in the NBC sitcom "Superstore."

Lauren Ash kickstarted her comedy career

Lauren Ash began her career in comedy in her early 20s. She performed at various comedy clubs in Toronto and soon became a regular performer at the Second City Toronto.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ash's breakthrough role came in 2015 when she was cast as Dina Fox in "Superstore." The show follows the lives of employees working at a fictional big-box store called Cloud 9. Lauren Ash's character, Dina, is the store's no-nonsense assistant manager who takes her job seriously. Her performance on the show has been praised for its authenticity and humor.

Aside from her work on "Superstore," Ash had a recurring role on the Canadian comedy series "Almost Heroes" and has made guest appearances on shows such as "Scare Tactics," "Howie Do It" and "The Ron James Show." Ash has also lent her voice to several animated shows, including "Voltron: Legendary Defender" and "The Hollow."

Lauren Ash recently shared a picture on Instagram where there are two photos. One is a throwback picture of her younger self in a white Toronto Blue Jays' jersey. Next to it is a recent photo of her at the stadium ready to throw the ceremonial first pitch for her favorite team, the Blue Jays, with a caption:

"How it started/ How it's going @bluejays” (via Instagram)

Lauren Ash's first pitch

On June 29, Lauren Ash threw the first pitch at the Toronto Blue Jays' home game against the Boston Red Sox. This was a big moment for Ash, who is a huge baseball fan. She grew up playing softball and has been a lifelong fan of the sport. She was thrilled to have the opportunity to throw the first pitch and shared her excitement on social media.

Poll : 0 votes