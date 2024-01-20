Who was Mary Weiss? The Shangri-Las lead singer dies at 75

Mary Weiss, an American pop singer and the lead vocalist of the girl group The Shangri-Las in the 1960s, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the age of 75. Her death was confirmed by her husband, Ed Ryan, as well as Miriam Linna of Norton Records, who released her only solo album, Dangerous Game, in 2007. Linn stated:

“Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations.”

The official Instagram account of Ronnie Spector, lead singer of The Ronettes, also made a post on January 20, 2024, sending their condolences on the passing of Mary Weiss. The Ronettes and The Shangri-Las were two of the most popular girl groups of the 1960s. The caption on the post read:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Mary Weiss’ passing. She and Ronnie were kindred spirits; two fearless bad girls of the 60s."

While details on Weiss’s death have yet to be released, the news has left fans and the music community mourning the loss of the iconic figure. Mary Weiss had just celebrated her 75th birthday on December 28, 2023.

Mary Weiss formed the Shangri-Las in school with her sister and the Ganser twins

The Shangri-Las originally started as a group in 1963 at Andrew Jackson High School in Queens, New York City. Consisting of Mary and her sister Betty Weiss, along with identical twins Marge and Mary Ann Ganser, the group initially began performing at talent shows before being discovered by music executive Artie Ripp.

Mary Weiss started her professional career in the music industry at 15. Her parents signed the group to Red Bird Records, where they had their first hit, Remember (Walking in the Sand). The song, a re-recorded version of a demo by Billy Joel, reached No. 5 on the US Billboard charts.

By 1964, the Shangri-Las were already performing with established acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. The group also recorded their biggest hit, Leader of the Pack, that year, which topped the pop chart in the US. Their intense touring schedule led to the group splitting up in 1968, although they did reunite for short stints in 1977 and 1989.

After the girl group disbanded, Weiss moved away from the music industry to focus on her other passions. The singer worked at an architectural firm, became the chief purchasing agent at a furniture dealership, and was a furniture consultant by the 2000s. In 2005, Weiss left her job to pursue a solo career in the music industry. Her 2007 album, Dangerous Game, remains her only solo release.

The Shangri-Las' success was largely due to Weiss' vocal prowess and charisma on stage. She was a key figure in shaping the sound and style of the 1960s music scene as its lead vocalist. The group’s distinctive harmonies and emotionally charged performances captivated audiences with their themes of teenage angst and romance.

As the music community mourns the loss of Mary Weiss, fans await further details about her passing. Since the announcement, social media has been flooded with posts from fans and fellow artists honoring her memory and reflecting on the enduring impact of The Shangri-Las’ discography.