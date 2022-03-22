Who is Matt Gorman? American Idol contestant is a part-time golf course grass cutter

American Idol season 20 has kicked off with mind-boggling audition rounds from Feb 27, 2022, on ABC. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are witnessing songs sung by amazingly talented contestants in audition spots Austin, Texas, and Nashville. The final round of auditions is scheduled to air on March 21, 2022.

In the upcoming episode 5, the judges are set to meet another stunning performer, Matt Gorman, along with his girlfriend, Kaylin Roberson. Gorman is a full-time musician who is currently in his 20s. The Nashville contestant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Moreover, episode 5 will also feature other talented contestants like Morgan Gruber, Tobias Hill, Cameron Whitcomb, Emyrson Flora, and many others.

Matt Gorman of American Idol season 20 has a sporty influence

The Philadelphia-born’s sporty childhood influence still played a huge impact on his life. In his Instagram, he describes himself as a “Former college baseball player, full-time musician, part-time golf course grass cutter.”

In college, he played in Division I baseball at Lipscomb University, of which he continues to share throwbacks on his social media. In fact, the artist moved from Pennsylvania to Nashville to play baseball at his university. Although Matt has had a knack for baseball since his childhood, his passion for music has gotten the best of him.

Moreover, apart from a sports-oriented childhood, Matt also has supportive family and friends with whom he manages to spend time often. He gets his biggest inspiration from his family’s support and prioritizes them over everything.

Fishing is one of the singer’s favorite activities that he performs during holidays. He also loves to sit beside bonfires with his friends to peace out and enjoy every moment.

Matt’s futuristic goals are precisely described on his website:

"He wants to use his platform and extend his brand into other industries to inspire as many people as he can. In addition to that, he wants to give back to our Veterans and find ways to help them get back on their feet."

The Nashville native finds solace in creating lyrics and music every time he hears something catchy or inspiring. He just needs his guitar and notebook to find happiness by creating soothing melodies. Moreover, the American Idol contestant enjoys creating songs that are relatable to people.

He keeps sharing snippets of himself singing on his Instagram. The artist, who recently released a song titled Homeless, is also present on Spotify and TikTok.

Viewers will get to see Matt Gorman in episode 5 of American Idol season 20 which will air on Monday, March 21, at 8.00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul