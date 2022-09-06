Who is Matthieu Rasset? Meet Anya Firestone’s fiancé from Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1

Bravo’s new show, Real Girlfriends in Paris (RGiP), aired its first episode of Season 1 on Monday, September 5, 2022, featuring six female friends from America in the French capital.

While Anya Firestone has been in Paris for a decade, the other five cast members are struggling to make ends meet in order to maintain their lavish lifestyle. Anya was featured in Season 1 Episode 1 of Real Girlfriends in Paris, living in a Parisian apartment with her fiancé Matthieu Rasset.

Matthieu debuted in the first episode, accompanying Anya on the streets of Paris while the couple walked their dog, Zsa Zsa, who was also dressed in a stylish dog jacket. He got a lot of screen time in the first episode, indicating that he'd play a big role in the show.

All About Matthieu Rasset

Anya and Matthieu's lifestyle in the Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 premiere suggested that the two make a good living. On the show, Anya revealed that she is a licenced tour guide who charges 500 Euros for tours of historical and cultural sites in Paris.

Matthieu, on the other hand, is a data scientist and expert in the luxury industry. He was raised by parents who taught physics and mathematics.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in international business from the University of Le Havre and began his career in sales after developing an interest in watches and their mechanics. After seven years in the jewellery, horology, and luxury industries, he decided to pursue a career in data science.

The Paris native speaks French, English, Japanese, and Chinese.

Matthieu & Anya's love story in brief

In his personal life, he is engaged to Anya Firestone of Real Girlfriends in Paris. They met in a bar at the Ritz Paris' Bar Hemingway five years ago and have been together ever since.

Last year, Anya shared a receipt from the bar where the couple first met in 2017.

The caption of the Instagram post read:

“Receipt found from August 13, 2017, Ritz, Paris, France: when I went to Bar Hemingway alone for a martini. So did @matthieu_rasset. We met that night and never left. Happy 4 year anyaversaire mon amour !”

The two live in a lovely city apartment. Prior to living together, they were in a long-distance relationship, so virtual dating was common for them even before the pandemic.

More about the Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1's premiere episode

Titled Bonjour Paris!, the official synopsis of Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 Episode 1 reads:

“Victoria, Kacey and Adja share life stories over fried food and ranch dressing; Anya hosts the girls for an American Thanksgiving dinner where Emily opens up about wanting to find love in Paris.”

The episode started with the introduction of each cast member and ended with an intimate Thanksgiving dinner at Anya’s apartment. In addition to Anya and his fiancé Matthieu, Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 Episode 1 featured Kacey Margo, Emily Gorelik, Adja Toure, Margaux Lignel, and Victoria Zito. Jean Lignel, Margaux's father, and Victoria's friend Yoanne Mobengo were also cast members for the premiere episode.

Viewers can catch a new episode of Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1 on Bravo every Monday at 10.00 PM ET.

