Who are the members of Boyz II Men? Boy band set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud season 8 episode 4

Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, is all set to return for Episode 4 on Sunday, July 31. Season 8 of the series recently premiered, and every week, two teams go head-to-head against each other, battling it out for a chance to win a cash prize for a charity of their choice.

The forthcoming week will see the famed Grammy award-winning boy band Boyz II Men face off against comedian Amber Ruffin and her family. The other team that will battle it out in Celebrity Family Feud, comprise Joe Lo Truglio who will go against Thomas Lennon to see who will emerge victorious.

The official synopsis for Episode 4 of Celebrity Family Feud reads:

"Vocal harmony group Boyz II Men, comic/talk show host Amber Ruffin, and actor/comics Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon compete for charity."

The award winning R&B a capella group, Boyz II Men, will be competing with high hopes to win some money for UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. With barely a day left for Celebrity Family Feud to air, here's all you need to know about the members of the famous band that will be appearing on the popular reality TV competition series.

The boy band set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud comprises four singers:

The beloved American band emerged in the 1990s. They soon went on to become one of the most successful R&B groups in the country. According to Britannica, Boyz II Men dominated the charts till 1995. The group consists of members Nathan Bartholomew Morris, Michael Sean McCary, Shawn Patrick Stockman and Wanya Jermaine Morris.

Boyz II Men was eventually founded by Nathan Morris and Marc Nelson. They were known as Unique Attraction back then. Though there were members that came and went, they finally stablized when Shawn, Wanya and Michael joined.

Nathan was born on June 18 in 1971, and Michael was born on December 16, 1971. While Nathan and Michael were born only a few months apart, Shawn was born on September 26, 1972. Wanya was the youngest among them and was born on July 29, 1973. The group hailed from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although they grew up in separate neighborhoods, the members met in high school where they became friends. They studied classical music and vocal arts at the Philadelphia High School for the Performing Arts.

The name Boyz II Men was inspired from New Edition, a famed R&B group from their time. They renamed themselves after New Edition's song Boys to Men. Their claim to fame arrived when they snuck into a New Edition concert in 1989 and performed impromtu for Michael Bivins, a member of New Edition.

They performed an a capella rendition of New Edition's track Can You Stand The Rain. Michael was taken up with the band and decided to sign them. Shortly after they started working on their debut album, Marc quit the band because of alleged personality differences, according to Liveabout Dotcom. In 2003, McCary also left the group due to health reasons and the quartet became a trio.

Two out of the three members from Boyz II Men will appear on Celebrity Family Feud:

Though the group comprises Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, the entire band will not be competing on Sunday night's episode of Celebrity Family Feud which will be hosted by Steve Harvey. Only two out of the four famous singers will be appearing. They are none other than Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. The duo will be joined by Jo Koy, Joe Mulvihill and Joseph Herbert.

Celebrity Family Feud airs every Monday night only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

