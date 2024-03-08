“Who was she before she met him?”: Internet slams Kimora Lee Simmons after she seemingly reacts to Russell’s message to Usher

Kimora Lee Simmons, the American model and businesswoman, was recently under hot water after seemingly talking about her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, and Usher on her Instagram Stories.

Russell posted videos of a yoga retreat with Usher and his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, as per Complex. He also wrote a heartfelt caption stating how the R&B singer helped him.

"When I was at the lowest point in my life I had an operation when I woke up this man was sitting by my bed. I had known Usher since he was a kid but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self-discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing God's consciousness in ourselves."

Kimora Lee Simmons seemingly mocked the record executive's comments on her Instagram Stories on March 3, 2024, as per Hip Hop Dx. She wrote,

"What is this I’m seeing in the news today? Lol. Y’all some wild boys frfr."

In a different post, she added, "Not ‘by my bed!’ lolol," allegedly referring to how Russell said Usher was by his bed when he had an operation. Netizens began mocking Kimora for allegedly trying to demean her former partner.

Kimora Lee Simmons receives backlash for reportedly mocking ex-husband Russell Simmons and his friend Usher

Kimora Lee Simmons posted a few Instagram Stories on her social media page, which received a lot of backlash online. The fashion designer married Russell Simmons in December 1998. The couple welcomed two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons, in January 2000 and Aoki Lee Simmons in August 2002, before getting divorced in 2009.

Russell is currently facing a claim of r*pe and s*xual assault by "Jane Doe" that happened in the 1990s. The allegations were brought by a former executive at Def Jam Recordings. She said the entrepreneur r*ped her in his Manhattan apartment in 1995 when she was 24. On February 12, 2024, Billboard obtained the New York Federal Court documents.

In 2017, with the onslaught of the #MeToo movement, multiple women came forward accusing Simmons of r*pe, including model Keri Claussen Khalighi. He denied the claims and stepped down from various business endeavors in the States. Subsequently, he relocated to Bali, Indonesia, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S., as per The New York Times.

On the first week of March, Kimora Lee Simmons's ex-husband posted several videos with Usher, enjoying a yoga retreat in Bali, as per Hip Hop Dx. He posted the clips with captions describing their relationship and how "yogic science" has helped both of them. He wrote,

"People remember to remember this ..a friend walks in when others walk out ... I will never forget the generosity of spirit I witnessed in this man God bless you baby bro @usher 🙏🏾 love you !!!!"

Kimora Lee Simmons allegedly mocked the pair for having a yoga retreat getaway in Indonesia. Netizens were quick to judge her as well. Some of the reactions are given below.

However, many social media users also criticized the singer and the alleged abuser.

The lawsuit against Russell Simmons has alleged several charges including false imprisonment, battery, emotional distress, and more, as per Complex. A total of 14 women have accused the 66-year-old of s*x crimes in the past two decades.