Who is Erica Kennedy? Diddy TikTok conspiracy theory surfaces online in wake of abuse lawsuit drama

As Sean Diddy’s abuse allegations continue to make headlines, the death of Erica Kennedy has resurfaced online. The latter was a friend of Diddy’s late girlfriend Kim Porter and was also a publicist. A TikToker has now gone viral for claiming that the singer must have played a role in Kennedy’s death.

TikTok user @itsthashark recently went viral across social media platforms after sharing the news of Kennedy’s mysterious death. The netizen started off her video by explaining that Erica Kennedy stepped into the entertainment industry alongside Kimora Lee Simmons. The two were reportedly initially models. Simmons was also reportedly friends with Diddy’s late baby mother, Kim Porter.

The TikToker proceeded to narrate a Wikipedia page that noted that Kennedy was also Simmons’ maid of honor during the latter’s wedding to Russell Simmons. Kennedy also worked as a publicist in renowned brands like Tommy Hilfiger. She proceeded to work as a publicist for Diddy as well.

The social media personality went on to share that Kennedy wrote a book that narrated the story of a “music mogul” dating a young woman and subsequent situations that took place which "somebody wouldn’t want to get out.”

Expand Tweet

Years after the book became a best-seller, Kennedy reportedly passed away with an official cause of death not being released to the public.

It seems like the TikToker was trying to hint that Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, played a role in Kennedy’s death after she wrote the book that was seemingly about the musician and his relationship with Porter.

The TikToker ended her video by saying:

“So nobody knows what Erica Kennedy’s official cause of death is?”

Expand Tweet

Erica Kennedy was the author of Bling, the novel rumored to be about Diddy and Kim Porter

Erica Kennedy was born on March 24, 1970, and is a Bayside, Queens native. She is the daughter of a pharmaceutical company executive and an interior designer. She attained her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Sarah Lawrence College in 1992.

She proceeded to work with fashion brands and contributed articles about music to publications like InStyle and Vibe.

Kennedy entered the entertainment industry while dating a record producer when she was just a teenager. She went on to meet Simmons, with whom she became a significant figure in the hip-hop realm behind the scenes.

In 2004, she released the aforementioned novel, which was titled Bling. The book went on to become a bestseller, with Kennedy also receiving an advance of half a million dollars for her novel. While seemingly hinting that the novel was about the I’ll Be Missing You crooner, she said in an interview with The New York Times in 2004:

“Everybody kept talking about how scandalous that book was. I really didn’t see the big deal, I knew I could write a story about a P Diddy party and show these people what scandal is really all about.”

In 2009, Kennedy released her second novel Feminista, which was reportedly a retelling of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. The novel was not as much of a success as Bling.

In June 2012, Kennedy was found dead in her Miami Beach apartment. She was just 42 years old at the time of her passing.

As mentioned previously, the reason behind her passing was not made public at the time of writing this article.

Netizens not only conspired about Diddy playing a role in Kennedy’s death but also believed that he played a role in the death of coroner Ed Winter, who was investigating Porter’s death. It is worth noting that Sean Combs was not publicly named as a suspect in the aforementioned deaths.

Combs began making headlines after he was accused of s*xually assaulting musician and former girlfriend Cassie. Since then, the rapper has faced two other lawsuits of a similar nature.