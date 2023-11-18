What happened to Ed Winter? Kim Porter coroner's death comes under scrutiny in wake of Diddy abuse lawsuit 

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces the internet’s rath after being accused of physical assault, Deputy L.A. County Coroner Ed Winter’s death has become the topic of interest. The passing of model Kim Porter, who was also the mother of Diddy’s children, was allegedly investigated by the aforementioned policeman. Many now believe that the rapper played a role in his death. This comes in the midst of the lawsuit against the musician.

For those unversed, Cassie, who is best known as Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Diddy recently. This comes after the latter allegedly r*ped and physically abused her multiple times. She also accused the I’ll Be Missing You crooner of s*x trafficking.

The music producer also alleged that Diddy made her consume alcohol and substances regularly. It was also alleged that the singer would force Cassie to have s*xual encounters with male pr*stitutes, which would be filmed by him.

As the news made headlines, Diddy’s past came under the microscope, which included the death of his baby's mother Kim Porter. Several netizens along with Kim's ex-husband and rapper, Al B Sure, seemingly accused Diddy of being behind the death. Now, netizens are speculating that Diddy played a role in the death of Ed Winter, who supposedly investigated Porter’s death.

What happened to Ed Winter revealed as netizens speculate Diddy played a role in his passing

Yesterday, numerous netizens took to the internet to speculate that Diddy had mapped out the death of Ed Winter. X user @demetriachavon tweeted:

“So.. Ed Winter, famed celebrity coroner, just so happened to also DIE after he was instructed to reopen Kim Porter’s case to verify her original cause of death???????”

On March 19, TMZ announced that Winter had passed away in his LA residence from natural causes. He passed away at the age of 72. He investigated the deaths of multiple celebrities including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Brittany Murphy, Tom Petty, and Corey Haim amongst others.

X user @SincerelyK_ expressed doubt over Ed Winter dying just after he was asked to reopen the case of Kim Porter’s death as well. The model’s autopsy initially revealed that she died from lobar pneumonia, which many refused to believe, including Porter’s ex-husband Al B Sure.

At the time of writing this article, there was no information online regarding the claims made by a number of internet users claiming Ed Winter conducted Kim Porter's autopsy and that he was asked to reexamine the investigation surrounding her death. Still, a lot of people conjectured that Diddy was involved in Winter's demise.

It is worth mentioning that Diddy had not been linked to the death of Winter by law enforcement. Neither was he questioned as a suspect in the death of Kim Porter.

Recently, a clip of rapper Jaguar Wright also expressing doubt in Diddy in a 2019 interview went viral online. In the same, Wright explained that several prominent figures of Uptown Records including Andre Harrell, Heavy D and Kim Porter had passed away. She also mentioned that Al B Sure had gone into a coma.

Wright conspired that Diddy was behind all of the deaths and Al B Sure’s hospitalization as he was the only prominent figure in the company who had not experienced any health issues. She said during the interview:

"Has Puffy [Diddy] ever been in a coma? Has anything happened to him? He must be the luckiest mother**ker because it seems like everybody that worked at Uptown Records from the very beginning, are gone. Just him."

As many continue to speculate about Diddy’s alleged involvement in multiple deaths, news of him settling his lawsuit with Cassie recently made headlines. The terms of agreement were not disclosed to the public at the time of writing this article.