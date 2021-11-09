Who are Michael Durham and Justin Richards? 'Below Deck' fans dub guests "gross"

Fans had a lot to unpack from Below Deck Season 9's second episode. There's a lot of drama that's brewing this time around, especially due to the messy charter guests.

The episode witnessed Rayna and Jake sharing a kiss, Eddie and Rachel trying to be cordial with each other, Heather struggling to keep the crew together, Captain Lee's comeback on the series and some wild guests.

Who are Michael Durham and Justin Richards?

TDARDEN @tani_taniha

Also Primary guest:

#BelowDeck Primary guest: “This is the fanciest dinner I’ve ever had.“Also Primary guest: Primary guest: “This is the fanciest dinner I’ve ever had.“Also Primary guest: #BelowDeck https://t.co/cJIrmpN6X4

Real estate friends Michael Durham and Justin Richards were part of the group that the Below Deck crew had to serve on Episode 2.

Seattle-based Michael Durham is a commercial real-estate broker who works at Keller Williams Realty Inc.

Justin Richards has been in the real estate industry since 2005. The Pacific Northwest resident focuses on real estate marketing, acquisition, and resale. Richards is the founder of Entegra Real Estate and is also a seven-year member of the Agent Leadership Council.

'Below Deck' fans dub guests "gross"

Fans were extremely disappointed after watching the charter guests on Below Deck Season 9 Episode 2, namely Michael Durham and Justin Richards. Their impolite drunk behavior came across as gross and threatening.

Some viewers also believe that Justin was the worst guest in the show's history.

Below are a few fan reactions:

Thunderlips @MMANNAM1 #BelowDeck

Drunk Justin don’t want drunk Terri near him. Drunk Justin don’t want drunk Terri near him. #BelowDeckDrunk Justin don’t want drunk Terri near him. https://t.co/9VkosiMz0p

Barb 🇨🇦 @Barbc1961 @kwbellevue If you still employ Justin Richards after his appearance on #BelowDeck , you need to rethink your staffing. He was an abusive drunk who threatened a female crew member. @kwbellevue If you still employ Justin Richards after his appearance on #BelowDeck, you need to rethink your staffing. He was an abusive drunk who threatened a female crew member.

SippinTea @VillLaRose I live for drunk guests and idc how monstreous Justin is you keep drinking that out thermos Justin you do you #BelowDeck I live for drunk guests and idc how monstreous Justin is you keep drinking that out thermos Justin you do you #BelowDeck

𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢. @_Jo_di @capthlr Wow, these guest are absolutely awful....like Justin has to be in the top for worst of #BelowDeck history. @capthlr Wow, these guest are absolutely awful....like Justin has to be in the top for worst of #BelowDeck history.

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 Dannnnngggg I really thought Justin was going after Heather over her telling him that they should go to bed. I was worried for her for a second #BelowDeck Dannnnngggg I really thought Justin was going after Heather over her telling him that they should go to bed. I was worried for her for a second #BelowDeck https://t.co/MIKOintquI

Sarcastic Soul 😈🤪 @ImogeneW33 Justin is posing a threat to the other charter guests and the crew. Absolutely unacceptable. #BelowDeck Justin is posing a threat to the other charter guests and the crew. Absolutely unacceptable. #BelowDeck

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 And the award for worst guest goes to.... Justin! Congrats man, didn't think anyone could beat last years lady who jumped in the ocean at night or the guy who complained about wifi/food but you did it #BelowDeck And the award for worst guest goes to.... Justin! Congrats man, didn't think anyone could beat last years lady who jumped in the ocean at night or the guy who complained about wifi/food but you did it #BelowDeck https://t.co/3l8EH3Hiti

What really happened on the yacht in 'Below Deck'?

A group of real estate friends visited My Seanna for a private party. The charter guests included Michael and Justin, who asked for Irish coffee and bourbon pairings with dinner, with a constant flow of whiskey at all other hours.

While entering the yacht, one of the guests remarked:

“The crew has no idea what’s in store for them.”

Chaos began with Justin asking for a thermos for his bourbon. The guests spent the entire afternoon hitting golf balls off the boat and drinking uncontrollably, which resulted in a sloshed group for dinner.

On being asked if they'd like to drink sparkling water, Michael said:

“I would like more bourbon.”

Justin's behavior got worse as the evening went on and his friends showed their disappointment in him. As Richards was in no mood for a classy dinner, he left the table with his thermos of bourbon.

“Fancy f***ing dinner can kiss my a**.” Justin declared.

The crew served Justin his dinner on the swim platform to keep him happy. Although the guests were difficult, the crew had fun witnessing the mess.

The night got wilder when the group started arguing with Justin, especially his co-worker Terri. However, Heather and Eddie managed to control the situation.

In the next episode, fans will find out if Captain Lee will kick a guest off the show for the second season in a row.

Here's a snippet of Below Deck Season 9's first episode:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Below Deck Season 9 airs every Monday on Bravo at 9:00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish