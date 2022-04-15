Who is Michel Faro do Prado aka Human Satan? Before and after pictures explored as Brazilian man cuts off ears to mark end of mask mandate 

To celebrate the end of COVID face mask rules, a Brazilian man, best known as Human Satan, had his ears cut off.

Michel Faro do Prado is a Brazilian body modification addict who has gone through several transformations - getting tattoos, piercings, customized teeth, and horns implanted on his forehead - to complete his devil-like image.

The tattoo artist has now lopped off his ears, as a form of celebration for Brazil removing the mask mandate. Human Satan took to his Instagram page to announce to show off to his 124k followers that he had made the shocking decision, and netizens were left stunned.

A few people cracked a joke saying:

“Hope he does not get airpods or earbuds for Christmas.”

Another person criticized the artist by saying:

“That’s gonna be a b**ch. He knows ears serve more purpose than holding a mask right.?”

Everything to know about Human Satan

Human Satan, known as Diabao Praddo on social media, has a massive following and shares graphic content.

Praddo has been a tattoo artist for the last 25 years. He has had most of his body tattooed, including his eyeballs. Recently, he had his nose shaved off and had implanted tusks in his mouth, which roughly cost him £790, among other additions.

He is reportedly the third person in the world to get his nose removed. The procedure is extremely dangerous and can result in long term risks. However, the Human Satan has mentioned in interviews that he has a high pain tolerance.

He told the LAD Bible:

“Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don't think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time.. And the truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it!”

The tattoo specialist did not think of getting moderation done to his body until he met his wife, Carol. He said in the interview that he wishes “to become her masterpiece.”

Despite his shocking appearance, he claims that he has always received support from his friends and family. He said:

“My family love it, which consists of my wife and my son and some people in my life have also become my family. However, it doesn’t really matter to me what people say, I only demand respect.”

Though Praddo is deemed to be Satan’s incarnate, he has always spoken about his love for God. He said:

“I believe that the true image of the ‘devil’ is beautiful… in my heart I prefer God and doing good!”

Speaking of his love for body modification, he said that his appearance represents “internal freedom,” which has been achieved by breaking “paradigms and concepts” imposed on people from the society we live in.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia