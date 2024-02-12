Who might be the killer in True Detective Season 4? Clues and fan theory explained 

The conspiracy of True Detective season 4 has taken a chilling turn, with a theory emerging on Reddit that hints at the identity of the elusive killer. The theory, posted on the TrueDetective subreddit, says that Navarro's character might have yet another secret alter ego called "Sedna" hiding deep within.

Using Inuit mythology as an inspiration, the theory connects Navarro's troubled past and mysterious personality. It suggests a creepy link to the vengeful goddess Sedna. As the season goes on and fans start to learn of more clues, they can't help but wonder what Navarro is hiding and how her double life may mess things up.

Meanwhile, Think Story dropped a YouTube video that breaks down the theory even more. As things heat up, True Detective season 4 keeps fans hooked. The intense storyline and mind-blowing revelations leave fans on the edge of their seats with every unexpected turn.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for True Detective season 4.

Reddit theory on True Detective season 4 by a fan suggests a killer

There's an interesting theory going around on Reddit about True Detective season 4. It's about who the killer is, and it's pretty shocking. This theory comes from a Reddit post by a user named "4rustybrain" on the TrueDetective subreddit.

The theory suggests that Navarro, the mysterious character with a troubled past, might have a secret alter ego called "Sedna." It's all connected to some Inuit mythology and adds a creepy twist to her character.

Throughout the season, several intriguing hints support the notion. One facet of the character is shown through the references to Inuit tales and symbols. An additional puzzling component is Navarro's family history and potential psychological damage.

Together, these elements reveal the creepy truth about the character. As the investigation goes on, fans wonder about Navarro's split personality and the messed up reasons behind her actions. With the season heading towards its big ending, viewers might soon find out the dark secrets behind Navarro.

A viral YouTube video poses a fan theory on True Detective season 4's killer

There's this viral YouTube video by Think Story that's all about a fan theory for True Detective season 4. They also believe the character Navarro may have a hidden alter ego. This alter ego is named Sedna and she is believed to be responsible for all the murders in the show.

Using Navarro's tendency to dissociate, this theory explores the character's past trauma. It also references Inuit mythology, specifically the angry goddess Sedna, to suggest a connection to the mythical figure regarding the character's family history.

The video analyzes symbolic imagery and character interactions to back up the theory's interpretation of the story. Although it's just speculation, the video presents a convincing analysis of the show's themes and plot elements.

Final thoughts

True Detective season 4 is leaving people in awe with its complex storyline. The mind-boggling mysteries of the show have fans hooked who can't wait to discover what shocking secrets will be revealed.

To find out who the mysterious killer is, watch all the thrilling action on HBO Max.

