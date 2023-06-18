Who is Mike Holmes? Meet the host of Holmes Family Rescue season 2

Holmes Family Rescue is set to return with another season next week. In the upcoming season, Michael Holmes and his children are on a mission to make it right by homeowners who have been cheated by their contractors in the past, as revealed by the show’s press release.

"The series spotlights Mike's personal mission to "make it right" for homeowners who have fallen victim to careless or dishonest contractors. In each episode, he will team up with Michael and Sherry to rescue more desperate clients who are struggling with botched construction jobs - exposing the shoddy renovation work and then helping the families fix the problem."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Holmes Family Rescue season 2 on HGTV.

Michael Holmes of Holmes Family Rescue season 2 is a Canadian contractor of international repute

Michael (Mike) Holmes and his children, Holmes Jr. and Sherry, are set to help homeowners in order to make their homes beautiful and safe after they’ve been cheated in the past by other contractors. Holmes is a Canadian contractor who started working at the age of 19. Although his television journey was unintended, the celebrity contractor has appeared in various renovation shows.

The Holmes Family Rescue star was working as a full-time contractor when he was hired to build sets for a Canadian show that shared DIY tips for home repairs. While at the job, he started telling homeowners that DIY renovations were a bad idea and had to ultimately apologize for the producers.

However, this gave the producers an idea to have Holmes star in his own show where he repaired DIY disasters and bad work by contractors. This led him to star in Holmes on Homes in 2001 in Canada.

The show was a huge hit and was picked up by HGTV USA. The television personality soon came up with the idea to form Holmes Group in 2006, and as his empire continued to grow, he landed a deal with Nestle Canada.

In 2009, the Holmes Family Rescue season 2 cast member entered into the apparel industry as well and launched his own line of workwear.

The HGTV star’s show Holmes in New Orleans featured Michael helping out in New Orleans after the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina. During the spin-off, fans saw Holmes volunteer with the Make it Right foundation and helped rebuilt homes for displaced survivors. Speaking about the show, Holmes said:

"This is Brad’s (Pitt) passion. He’s actually spent a lot of time working on this, talking to people, very secretly, because to him…well you know, it isn’t about him. It’s about the people. That just shows how much he cares."

The HGTV star has appeared in shows including Holmes for the Holidays, Mike Holmes Official Contractors, Holmes Family Effect, Holmes and Holmes: Retooled, Holmes and Holmes, Holmes 911, Holmes Makes It Right – Retooled, Holmes Next Generation, Mikes Ultimate Garage, Behind the Overalls, Holmes Buy it Right, Home to Win, and more.

In the upcoming season of Holmes Family Rescue, Mike and his children will meet up with families whose homes have been rendered unlivable due to the mistakes made by their previous contractors.

