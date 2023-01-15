Who is Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez? Meet the second runner-up of Miss Universe 2022

Miss Universe 2022 streamed live from New Orleans on Roku Channel on January 14, 2022, as the competition announced its 71st winner. R’Bonney Gabriel from America took home the crown, Amanda Dudemal from Venezuela came second, while Andreína Martínez from the Dominican Republic was announced the second runner-up.

Andreína was initially supposed to participate in the previous installment, but a positive Covid-19 result got in her way. She had to withdraw her application a week before the competition, and Debbie Aflalo took her place as a representative of the Dominican Republic.

Meet Miss Universe 2022 second runner-up Andreína Martínez

Andreína is a Dominican-American psychologist, model, and beauty queen who is enthusiastic about sports, especially volleyball and softball. The 25-year-old moved from her native country to New York City at the age of 13. At the time, she didn’t know how to speak English and faced the urban challenges of the Bronx.

The Miss Universe runner-up is a graduate of the City College of New York, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology with Magna Cum Laude, an academic honor that is awarded to students who come in the top 10% or the top 15% of their class.

In 2017, she worked as a legislative intern at the district office of Senator Jose Serrano in New York, served as a peer mentor for SEEK at CCNY, and worked as a health educator at Peer Health Exchange.

She further went on to work as an intern at Capitol Hill in Washington DC, where she worked in Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s office in 2018. After her time in the Senator’s office, she became an advocate for public policy geared towards securing and protecting women's rights. The same year, Andreína got her mental health aid certificate from the National Council for Behavioral Health.

She currently works at The Women’s Equality Center, a non-profit run by women to guard the rights of women in Latin America and the Caribbean. She is also the winner of Google’s Pay it Forward Award, which she received for their work toward her community.

Magali Febles, National Director of the Beauty Pageant, Miss Dominican Republic Universe Organization, said about Andreína Martínez:

"Andreina was recognized in Hispanic Heritage Month by Google Student for being an outstanding student who made a difference and provided help in her community. I am sure that her beauty, intelligence and presence will impact Miss Universe putting the name of the Dominican Republic on high."

In the 2022 edition of Miss Universe, Andreína was the second runner-up after Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela, who became the first runner-up, and R’Bonney Gabriel, who won the title of Miss Universe 2022.

As part of the Top 3, she was asked how she would demonstrate that the beauty pageant organization is progressive and empowering if she were to win the crown. Andreína stated that she understands that the Miss Universe organization is looking for an ambassador and someone who can communicate a message.

She added:

"I have been working for women’s rights for as long as I can remember. It’s been my actual goal every single day. I’m here to demonstrate that it doesn’t matter where you come from, your background does not define you. Your courage and determination do."

Miss Universe saw a total of 86 contestants participate in the competition that aired on Roku Channel. Learn more about the contestants here.

