Who was the Mon Calamari in Ahsoka? Details explored

Star Wars movies have never witnessed an instalment with as many easter eggs as the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The series takes off on the journey of Ahsoka Tano who is the apprentice to Anakin Skywalker and an erstwhile Jedi Padawan.

Considering the hype that the series had generated around its release, the first three episodes justify it with ample internal references to the Star Wars Universe.

While some fans believe that the Mon Calamari officer who appeared in the series with Hera and Ahsoka is none other than Admiral Ackbar, there is no concrete evidence to believe so. So far, it is safe to assume that the officer was just another lieutenant.

Originally known as Star Wars: Ahsoka, the miniseries was released on August 22, 2023, with its first two episodes.

The Mon Calamari in Ahsoka is Admiral Ackbar - A theory debunked

The Star Wars franchise has been well known for its way of building an intricate world of its own and the brand new series on Disney+ does the same by bringing to life characters that have never been on a feature film before.

Fans and followers have taken note of the presence of the amphibious humanoid Mon Calamari and rushed to assume that the character is none other than Admiral Ackbar.

Ever since the Admiral's departure from the franchise with his death in The Last Jedi, the Rebel Alliance has evolved to become the New Republic with diversification in his army.

Star Wars: Ahsoka starts with Ahsoka visiting Home One to meet General Syndulla. That the military commanders or generals in the force have a recognizable badge with five red pips on a grey square patch to determine their position in the leadership.

Moreover, when it comes to Admiral Ackbar, he sported a white uniform with a badge on his left. As the resistance underwent a change, the Admiral started wearing a grey uniform with his badge on the right.

Ackbar was voiced by Erik Bauersfeld who passed away on April 3, 2016, and even though the Mon Calamari sounds similar to him, the appearance is what sets him apart from the lieutenant on screen.

Ackbar last appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi where he was executed in a First Order attack that almost had Princess Leia killed as well.

More on Admiral Ackbar's future in Star Wars

Admiral Ackbar was quick to become a fan favourite after Return of the Jedi. His demise upset fans and surprisingly caused outrage in the Star Wars fraternity.

Keeping in mind that the events in Ahsoka are set in the Empire's wake and as Home One may still be operational, it surely leaves an opportunity for Ackbar to make another appearance.

The trailer for the miniseries released on July 11, 2023, showcased a meeting with Mon Mothma and the other leaders of the New Republic allowing space for the Admiral to make a comeback.

Be it the last few episodes of the running show or the second season slated for Andor, the creator of the show Dave Filoni has a great foundation built for the character's reintroduction. However, the chances seem slim with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Catch new episodes on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.