Who did Mona Hammond play in EastEnders? Character explored as Jamaican-British actress died aged 91 

Jamaican-British actress, Mona Hammond recently passed away at the age of 91. She was popular for her role as Blossom Jackson in the soap opera, EastEnders. According to an EastEnders spokeswoman,

“Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson, who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her.”

Marcus Ryder MBE

She was also a co-founder of Talawa Theatre Company in 1985. She was also a RADA graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019.

Talawa Theatre Co: "We are devastated to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond OBE. As one of the founders of Talawa, a trailblazer and champion of Black British theatre, Mona's passion and vision will remain fundamental to all we do, and her legacy will forever burn bright."

News of her demise was shared on social media by Marcus Ryder, chairman of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Hammond was also the co-founder of the Talawa Theatre Company in Croydon. The organization issued a statement:

“As one of the founders of Talawa, a trailblazer and champion of Black British theatre, Mona’s passion and vision will remain fundamental to all we do, and her legacy will forever burn bright.”

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Mona Hammond in EastEnders

Mona Hammond gained recognition after appearing in the popular soap opera, EastEnders. She portrayed Blossom Jackson, the grandmother of Alan Jackson and the great-grandmother of Billie and Kai Jackson.

Blossom made her first appearance on May 16, 1994. Born in July 1926 in Tobago, she came to Britain as a young child and was raised in East London. Blossom’s first marriage to Nathan ended after he left her and she spent the rest of her life with her common-law husband, Bill, who died in 1993.

Hammond played the role until 1997 and returned in 2010 with her on-screen grandson Alan Jackson.

Fans pay tribute to Mona Hammond on Twitter

Mona Hammond played different types of roles throughout her career on television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Lorraine King

An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond's to many of us.

She will be sorely missed.

An extremely talented Jamaican actress who did theatre and TV but will always be Auntie SuSu from Desmond's to many of us. She will be sorely missed. May she sleep peacefully. RIP Mona Hammond

TwintelleLia: "rip mona hammond. thank you for bringing auntie susu to life. you'll be missed dearly"

Leanna: "Mona Hammond was such an amazing actress. I am so sad to hear this news. Too much sadness at this moment. Just means we have to cherish the things that makes us happy. RIP x"

jo martin: "RIP Queen Mona Hammond, honoured to be her screen daughter."

ray fearon: "The Great Mona Hammond. RIP Jamaican Queen. Gone but never forgotten"

Ross Harvie: "Very sad to hear about Mona Hammond. @TalawaTheatreCo were just with us in Basingstoke this last weekend with their brilliant and relevant outdoor production of The Tide. What a legacy Talawa is. RIP Roma."

Roach: "Storm Damage, Desmonds and Eastenders were a big part of my childhood RIP Mona Hammond"

Jo Mac 💙 @jomacofficial She definitely provided us with some great entertainment in her time.

Jo Mac: "She definitely provided us with some great entertainment in her time. RIP Mona Hammond aka Auntie SuSu / Blossom Jackson"

Everything to know about Hammond

Mona Hammond at the "Screen Nation Film and Television Awards 2003" held at the Empire Leicester Square (Image via Will Conran/Getty Images)

Born on January 1, 1931, Mona Hammond shifted to the United Kingdom in 1959 and attended evening classes at the City Literary Institute in London for two years. She was later offered a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and graduated in 1964.

She started her career by performing on stage and also appeared on television shows like Softly, Softly, and The Troubleshooters. She was praised for her role as Lady Macbeth at the Roundhouse in 1970. The play, an African rendition of Macbeth, was directed by Peter Coe. Following this, she continued to appear in other plays written by up-and-coming Black writers.

Hammond founded the Talawa Theatre Company in 1985 along with Yvonne Brewster, Inigo Espejel, and Carmen Munroe. The organization has produced many award-winning plays and Mona has performed in most of its productions.

She became a popular face on television as she played important roles in The Sweeney, Wolcott, Black Silk, Juliet Bravo, Playboy of the West Indies, Casualty, and When Love Dies. She played the roles of Jan Sargent and Velma Armitage in the iTV soap opera, Coronation Street.

Following her appearance on EastEnders, she occasionally appeared on the BBC radio soap opera The Archers as Mabel Thompson. She was a part of various sitcoms like Desmond’s, Porkpie, Us Girls, Chef! and The Crouches. Hammond also appeared in the children’s TV series, Pig-Heart Boy.

Her other television credits include Making Out, Trial & Retribution, Storm Damage, White Teeth, A Touch of Frost, Doctors, Death in Paradise, and others. She appeared in a few films such as Manderlay, Kinky Boots, Fords on Water, and 10,000 BC as well.

Detailed information on her personal life is yet to be revealed.

